beBright Expands Presence with Acquisition of Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier, Marking Largest Affiliation to Date

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beBright, a doctor-founded, doctor-led, dual-specialty dental support organization focused on integrated pediatric and orthodontic care, announced its acquisition of Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier, a leading pediatric dental practice serving families across northwest Louisiana. With six locations, ten pediatric dentists and more than 100 staff members, it is the largest affiliation in beBright’s four-year history and a significant milestone in the organization’s continued growth.

As our largest affiliation to date, it underscores the strength of our business model and our ability to partner with outstanding practices that are truly leaders in their communities. Share

Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, compassionate dental care in a fun and welcoming environment for children. The practice’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered service aligns with beBright’s mission to elevate the pediatric dental experience and strengthens its foundation for future integrated care.

“We are excited to partner with an organization that truly understands and supports what matters most; our patients, our team, and our communities,” said Dr. Jason Gambill from Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier. “beBright’s doctor-led approach and focus on integrated care make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow while staying true to the values that have defined our practice.”

“We are deeply committed to creating a positive, comfortable experience for every child and family we serve,” said Dr. Corey Cloud of Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier. “Partnering with beBright allows us to build on that foundation with additional support and resources, while continuing to provide the same trusted, high-quality care our communities have come to expect. We are excited about what this means for our team and the families in our care.”

The team at Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier will continue to lead clinical care, supported by beBright’s operational, strategic, and growth resources. Together, the organizations will work to enhance patient experiences, expand access to high-quality pediatric dental care, and thoughtfully introduce integrated services through the beBright pediatric-orthodontic process (“POP”) model over time.

“We are proud to welcome Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier into the beBright family,” said Kyle Clay, Chief Executive Officer of beBright. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to exceptional care, strong provider culture, and meaningful patient experiences. As our largest affiliation to date, it underscores the strength of our business model and our ability to partner with outstanding practices that are truly leaders in their communities.”

This affiliation strengthens beBright’s presence in the southern United States and advances its strategy of partnering with high-quality practices in key growth markets.

Through this partnership, beBright will continue to invest in:

Expanding access to high-quality pediatric dental and orthodontic care in growing communities

Supporting providers with best-in-class operational, clinical, and technological resources

Advancing the beBright POP integrated care model across new and existing markets

Enhancing the patient experience through innovation, quality, and compassionate service

About beBright

beBright is a doctor-founded, doctor-led dual-specialty dental support organization built on a culture of passion, innovation and uncompromising standards. Through its integrated pediatric dentistry and orthodontics model, the beBright “POP,” beBright partners with exceptional providers to deliver unparalleled pediatric and orthodontic experiences that transform patient journeys through innovative integration, meticulous quality and compassionate service.