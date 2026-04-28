Credo AI Advances AI Governance in Healthcare Through Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare organizations are rapidly advancing AI adoption, yet many lack coordinated governance, policies, and operational frameworks to manage risk and scale effectively. According to leading analyst firm Gartner, AI governance has become a top strategic priority as organizations work to ensure safe, ethical, and scalable deployment across clinical and operational systems.

Today, Credo AI announced it has joined the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Partner Program to address this gap.

Credo AI, is the leading enterprise AI governance platform recognized by analysts like Forrester and Gartner for leadership in AI governance, risk management, and compliance—and trusted by Fortune 500 organizations in highly regulated industries across healthcare, life sciences, and insurance.

This partnership extends Credo AI’s governance platform and deep implementation expertise into one of the most complex and high-stakes environments for AI adoption.

Through the CHAI Partner Program, Credo AI enables healthcare systems, health plans, life science, as well as medical device and digital therapeutics companies, to operationalize CHAI's framework alongside the broader regulatory landscape they must navigate including HIPAA, TJC's Responsible Use of AI in Healthcare, ONC HT-1, ISO 42001, and an expanding body of federal and state AI requirements.

Credo AI serves as the system of record and orchestration layer for AI governance across the full AI surface healthcare organizations now face—from clinical decision support and payer operations to agentic AI workflows, third-party systems, and shadow AI.

“Healthcare cannot afford governance that exists only on paper,” said Navrina Singh, Founder and CEO at Credo AI. “AI is already embedded across clinical and operational systems. What’s needed now is a system that makes governance enforceable, auditable, and continuous.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Credo AI to CHAI’s Governance Partner Program,” said Brian Anderson, CEO of CHAI. “We are driven by the engagement, expertise, and trusted capabilities of our members and the feedback of our broader health ecosystem. We look forward to working together to advance effective and responsible health AI on a foundation of trust, safety, and security.”

Proven AI Governance in the Enterprise, Scaled to Health AI's Complexity

Credo AI's platform was built for the governance realities of enterprise AI at scale, managing thousands of models, agents, vendors, and use cases across the world's most regulated industries.

Healthcare organizations gain that maturity through a unified system of record that enables them to inventory AI, enforce policy, triage vendor risk, and produce audit-ready evidence.

At the core of this partnership, Credo AI operationalizes CHAI’s framework as a dedicated healthcare policy pack.

These controls are translated into enforceable, auditable workflows within the platform. They are mapped to Credo AI's broader risk and control library covering HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, state insurance AI rules, and The Joint Commission's Responsible Use of AI in Healthcare guidance.

This gives healthcare organizations a single source of truth across overlapping obligations—eliminating duplicative compliance work and improving audit readiness.

Credo AI extends governance across the AI surface healthcare organizations actually run today: internal models deployed in clinical and administrative workflows, third-party AI embedded across EHRs and payer platforms, and shadow AI proliferating without centralized oversight.

Credo AI’s TrustOS platform is designed around risk-based governance, enabling healthcare organizations to identify, assess, and mitigate AI risks—ranging from patient safety and bias to regulatory compliance and data privacy. Structured workflows ensure that high-risk systems receive appropriate oversight, while lower-risk applications can move forward efficiently.

This approach allows healthcare organizations to integrate Credo AI into their existing ecosystem while maintaining flexibility across clinical, legal, and data operations.

Advancing the Standard for Health AI Governance

Beyond integration with CHAI's current framework, Credo AI and CHAI will collaborate to advance standardized vendor AI assessments for health systems, governance workflows for agentic AI across clinical decision support and administrative use cases, and joint thought leadership to support the practical implementation of responsible AI across the healthcare value chain.

This partnership lays the foundation for consistent, scalable AI governance across the healthcare ecosystem.

About the CHAI Partner Program

The CHAI Partner program provides CHAI members with trusted and ready providers of data, governance platforms, services, and testing and evaluation, all relevant to AI development and/or implementation efforts. These specialized resources ensure solutions are both effective and responsible.

CHAI Partners accelerate AI adoption in healthcare by providing tools and processes that streamline development. CHAI is developing a framework to evaluate health AI solutions using consensus-based standards and best practices. Involvement in the CHAI Partner Program enables us to deliver AI validation services in alignment with CHAI’s best practice frameworks to developers, providers, and payers across the CHAI network, shaping the future of responsible AI adoption.

Learn more on CHAI’s Partner Program here

Partners self-attest to adherence of CHAI's recommended governance controls which are then reviewed with CHAI. It is recommended for implementers to verify these controls ahead of deployment. You can view these controls at https://www.chai.org/partners

About Credo AI

Credo AI is the enterprise AI governance platform that helps organizations discover, govern, and monitor AI across models, applications, agents, and third-party vendors. Built for the realities of Generative and Agentic AI, Credo AI gives risk, compliance, security, legal, and AI teams one system to inventory AI, enforce policy, assess risk, and produce audit-ready evidence. The platform supports major frameworks and regulations including the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001, and extends governance into emerging areas such as agent oversight and Shadow AI discovery. Credo AI is recognized by Forrester and Gartner for leadership in AI governance. To know more, visit www.credo.ai.

About CHAI

CHAI was started by clinicians. The coalition’s mission is to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted, secure and safe. The CHAI membership is open and rapidly expanding. Today, we consist of more than 3,000 members including health systems, patient advocacy groups, academia, and a wide range of industry start-ups and incumbents. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There are no limits to who can join and participate. Learn more about a CHAI membership here.