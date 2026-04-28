US Squash Announces Historic Partnership with Hightower

PHILADELPHIA & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Squash today announced a historic, multi-year partnership with Hightower, one of the leading independent wealth management firms in the U.S., to become the “Official Wealth Management Partner” of US Squash. The partnership represents the largest sponsorship commitment in US Squash history and marks Hightower’s first significant investment in sports, highlighting squash’s growing momentum and commercial appeal on the road to its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Hightower receives category exclusivity in wealth management as the “Official Wealth Management Partner” of US Squash and sponsorship of the 2026 Desai Family U.S. Women’s and S.L. Green U.S. Men’s Squash Championships and U.S. Open Squash Championships. Both competitions will be held at the iconic Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

“We are proud to welcome Hightower as our exclusive wealth management partner,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, Chief Executive Officer at US Squash. “The partnership with Hightower is both a milestone and a signal of where our sport is headed, and their multi-year commitment and marketing engagement will help elevate our sport, athletes, members, and the entire squash community. US Squash has a powerful platform for brands like Hightower who share our commitment to excellence, growth, and impact. We are grateful for Hightower’s partnership and can’t wait to get to work.”

Hightower’s investment in US Squash reflects a strong alignment with the growing squash community and the firm’s commitment to highlighting its wealth management capabilities and unique service offerings. As part of the partnership, Hightower will activate on-site hospitality and premium event integrations, as well as select thought-leadership engagements.

“We believe in building enduring relationships grounded in trust, performance, and purpose, which are all values that reflect the ethos of squash,” said Larry Restieri, CEO of Hightower. “We see US Squash as a uniquely positioned organization with a strong community and a dynamic growth story, driven by the sport’s high level of athleticism and global momentum ahead of the Olympics. We’re excited to support that continued expansion while bringing thoughtful wealth management education and solutions to an audience that values planning, legacy, and impact.”

The historic partnership between US Squash and Hightower, negotiated by Octagon’s Olympics Division, arrives at a pivotal time for the sport. With inclusion in the LA28 Games, squash is positioned for an unprecedented level of visibility and engagement. Together, the organizations aim to support that growth by fostering exceptional experiences for athletes, members, and fans that showcase the benefits the sport has to offer.

“US Squash presents unique value and opportunity as the sport carries an audience that is influential, global, and deeply engaged, and the pathway to LA28 will only accelerate that trajectory,” said Peter Carlisle, Managing Director of Olympics at Octagon. “Hightower’s investment in squash sends a clear message that this is a sport with exceptional alignment to its brand and clients, as well as confidence in squash’s potential for long-term growth and impact.”

The Olympic debut of men’s and women’s squash will be held at the Comcast Squash Center on the grounds of Universal Studios in Los Angeles, with competition taking place in the evening under the lights. US Squash is headquartered in Philadelphia at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center, which is widely regarded as one of the premier squash facilities in the world. The Specter Center serves as the national training center for the U.S. National Team, hosts more than 20 major national and international competitions – including the Comcast Business U.S. Open Squash Championships and College Squash Association National Team Championships – is home to the U.S. Squash Hall of Fame, and operates a Learning & Innovation Center in partnership with SquashSmarts.

About US Squash

US Squash is the national governing body for the sport of squash in the United States, supporting competitive and community programming, athlete development, national teams, and the growth of the sport at all levels. Founded in 1904, the organization is committed to access, excellence and lifelong engagement in squash. For more information, please visit www.ussquash.org.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, families, and institutions, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Through its community of advisor businesses, Hightower offers sophisticated planning solutions and a robust platform designed to help clients achieve their financial goals.

Headquartered in Chicago with offices nationwide, Hightower serves as a growth partner to independent-minded advisors seeking to scale their practices, elevate the client experience, and access the benefits of a national brand. Learn more about Hightower’s collaborative business model at http://www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Octagon

Octagon is a global leader in talent management and marketing across the international sports and entertainment industry. The agency represents more than 900 of the most prominent athletes, personalities, and properties, and works with many of the world’s largest brands and Fortune 500 companies. Octagon’s Olympics Division is a full-service marketing representation group whose accomplished clientele spans summer and winter sports. For more information, please visit www.octagon.com.