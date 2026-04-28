-

Laserfiche Introduces AI Agents: The Future of Intelligent Content Management

New agentic AI capabilities allow any user to automate intelligent, multi-step workflows using natural language.

Introducing Laserfiche AI Agents: The Future of Intelligent Automation. These intelligent Agents allow any user to automate multi-step workflows using natural language.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the Laserfiche Empower conference — the premier event for intelligent content management — Laserfiche announced the release of AI Agents. With simple, natural language prompts, these virtual assistants perform complex, multi-step tasks and work within the framework of Laserfiche’s robust security and compliance controls, transforming how you interact with your organization’s information.

"We are moving beyond manual processes by offloading mundane work to Agents that operate within a governance framework. We are enabling organizations to modernize operations while keeping compliance at the forefront." — Karl Chan, CEO, Laserfiche

Share

Laserfiche AI Agents leverage advanced generative AI reasoning models to perform tasks that bridge the gap between building workflows and time-consuming manual effort. They can take actions based on document data and execute bulk changes from natural language user instructions.

“The introduction of AI Agents to content management signals a shift in how we handle the information lifecycle,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche. “We are moving beyond manual processes by offloading mundane work to Agents that operate within a governance framework. We are enabling organizations to modernize operations while keeping compliance at the forefront.”

To celebrate the launch of Laserfiche AI Agents at Empower, Agents are available exclusively for all conference attendees who use Laserfiche Cloud and their organizations. Agents will be generally available for users of Laserfiche Cloud on May 7, 2026.

Introducing Laserfiche AI Agents

Accessible through Smart Chat — an intuitive AI-powered chat interface in the Laserfiche repository — Agents inherit the specific permissions and access restrictions of the initiating user. This upholds Laserfiche’s rigorous security and governance standards, enabling teams and users of all technical levels to save time and scale output by safely automating their own solutions.

By combining AI-powered content analysis with intelligent Agents, organizations can identify conditions in their documents and take impactful actions across departments, including:

  • Legal: Surface inconsistencies in contracts — such as missing or conflicting metadata — and route them for legal review.
  • Human resources: Identify demographic information in personnel records and move those documents to folders with different security settings.
  • Accounts Payable: Identify overdue invoices and route them for follow-up and resolution.

Users across industries can use Agents to reduce the burden on IT resources and process designers. Some common industry use cases include:

  • Government: Accelerate public records requests by flagging documents that may require exemption or legal review and routing them to the appropriate teams.
  • Education: Identify documents containing PII and apply security tags to protect sensitive information.
  • Financial services: Support internal data handling policies by identifying compliance signals and routing exemptions for review.
  • Manufacturing: Flag quality-related issues in inspection reports and identify incidents for investigation and resolution.

Transform Records Management with AI Agents and Search

With their ability to intelligently filter content from across the repository and take context-aware actions, Laserfiche AI Agents will also reshape how users search for and organize information.

“In the future, the ‘where’ of document storage is not going to be as important as it used to be,” said Justin Pava, Laserfiche chief product evangelist. “With automatically-extracted metadata, AI-assisted search and the autonomous capabilities of Laserfiche AI Agents, you won’t have to spend time organizing data, you will be able to simply act on it.”

Upon launch, users will be able to direct Agents to perform one-time actions from within Smart Chat. Subsequent updates will expand Agents’ capabilities to include running repeated processes on-demand, embedding Agents in business processes, and enabling Agents to run in the background, monitoring the system for the specified conditions and then completing tasks ambiently while your team works on other high-priority projects.

For More Information

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Contacts

Media Contact:
Linda Domingo
Communications Director, Laserfiche
Linda.domingo@laserfiche.com
562-988-1688 ext. 234

Industry:

Laserfiche

Release Summary
Laserfiche unveils AI Agents to automate complex workflows via natural language, supporting secure, compliant and intelligent content management.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#Laserfiche

Contacts

Media Contact:
Linda Domingo
Communications Director, Laserfiche
Linda.domingo@laserfiche.com
562-988-1688 ext. 234

Social Media Profiles
Laserfiche on Facebook
Laserfiche on Instagram
Laserfiche on LinkedIn
Laserfiche on Twitter
Laserfiche on YouTube
More News From Laserfiche

Laserfiche Announces 2026 Run Smarter® Award Winners

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — today announced the winners of the 2026 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards. These awards celebrate the visionaries and trailblazers who are redefining the possible, using Laserfiche to break down operational silos and catalyze a new era of enterprise-wide productivity. From a large city reimagining criminal justice to a financial services firm’s innovative use of AI for smarter service de...

Laserfiche Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2026 CRN® Partner Program Guide

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for partners seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value. As organizations navigate growing pressure to increase productivity and respond to regulatory change, Laserfiche’s AI-...

Laserfiche’s Taylor Grosso Honored as 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — announced today that CRN® — a brand of The Channel Company — has selected Taylor Grosso, senior director, channel, Americas, as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry. Grosso oversees Laserfiche’s Americas channel sales team, includin...
Back to Newsroom