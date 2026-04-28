Laserfiche Introduces AI Agents: The Future of Intelligent Content Management

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the Laserfiche Empower conference — the premier event for intelligent content management — Laserfiche announced the release of AI Agents. With simple, natural language prompts, these virtual assistants perform complex, multi-step tasks and work within the framework of Laserfiche’s robust security and compliance controls, transforming how you interact with your organization’s information.

"We are moving beyond manual processes by offloading mundane work to Agents that operate within a governance framework. We are enabling organizations to modernize operations while keeping compliance at the forefront." — Karl Chan, CEO, Laserfiche Share

Laserfiche AI Agents leverage advanced generative AI reasoning models to perform tasks that bridge the gap between building workflows and time-consuming manual effort. They can take actions based on document data and execute bulk changes from natural language user instructions.

“The introduction of AI Agents to content management signals a shift in how we handle the information lifecycle,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche. “We are moving beyond manual processes by offloading mundane work to Agents that operate within a governance framework. We are enabling organizations to modernize operations while keeping compliance at the forefront.”

To celebrate the launch of Laserfiche AI Agents at Empower, Agents are available exclusively for all conference attendees who use Laserfiche Cloud and their organizations. Agents will be generally available for users of Laserfiche Cloud on May 7, 2026.

Introducing Laserfiche AI Agents

Accessible through Smart Chat — an intuitive AI-powered chat interface in the Laserfiche repository — Agents inherit the specific permissions and access restrictions of the initiating user. This upholds Laserfiche’s rigorous security and governance standards, enabling teams and users of all technical levels to save time and scale output by safely automating their own solutions.

By combining AI-powered content analysis with intelligent Agents, organizations can identify conditions in their documents and take impactful actions across departments, including:

Legal: Surface inconsistencies in contracts — such as missing or conflicting metadata — and route them for legal review.

Surface inconsistencies in contracts — such as missing or conflicting metadata — and route them for legal review. Human resources: Identify demographic information in personnel records and move those documents to folders with different security settings.

Identify demographic information in personnel records and move those documents to folders with different security settings. Accounts Payable: Identify overdue invoices and route them for follow-up and resolution.

Users across industries can use Agents to reduce the burden on IT resources and process designers. Some common industry use cases include:

Government: Accelerate public records requests by flagging documents that may require exemption or legal review and routing them to the appropriate teams.

Accelerate public records requests by flagging documents that may require exemption or legal review and routing them to the appropriate teams. Education: Identify documents containing PII and apply security tags to protect sensitive information.

Identify documents containing PII and apply security tags to protect sensitive information. Financial services: Support internal data handling policies by identifying compliance signals and routing exemptions for review.

Support internal data handling policies by identifying compliance signals and routing exemptions for review. Manufacturing: Flag quality-related issues in inspection reports and identify incidents for investigation and resolution.

Transform Records Management with AI Agents and Search

With their ability to intelligently filter content from across the repository and take context-aware actions, Laserfiche AI Agents will also reshape how users search for and organize information.

“In the future, the ‘where’ of document storage is not going to be as important as it used to be,” said Justin Pava, Laserfiche chief product evangelist. “With automatically-extracted metadata, AI-assisted search and the autonomous capabilities of Laserfiche AI Agents, you won’t have to spend time organizing data, you will be able to simply act on it.”

Upon launch, users will be able to direct Agents to perform one-time actions from within Smart Chat. Subsequent updates will expand Agents’ capabilities to include running repeated processes on-demand, embedding Agents in business processes, and enabling Agents to run in the background, monitoring the system for the specified conditions and then completing tasks ambiently while your team works on other high-priority projects.

For More Information

To learn more about Laserfiche AI Agents, visit laserfiche.com/ai.

See how real-world automation scenarios for Laserfiche AI Agents by registering for the webinar.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

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