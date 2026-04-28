Artisight Announces Agreement With UChicago Medicine to Deploy Smart Hospital Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Artisight announced an enterprise agreement with UChicago Medicine to deploy its Smart Hospital Platform across multiple care settings. The implementation includes more than 1,800 devices across patient rooms, post-anesthesia care units (PACUs), operating rooms, and its new 575,000-square-foot freestanding cancer care facility, scheduled to open in April 2027.

UChicago Medicine is one of the nation’s leading academic health systems that integrates clinical care, research, and medical education. As it continues to expand its clinical footprint, the organization is investing in infrastructure to support care delivery, clinical workflows, and patient safety across its enterprise.

Artisight’s Smart Hospital Platform uses computer vision, voice recognition, and real-time location services to bring continuous, intelligent awareness to every care setting. From a single platform, UChicago Medicine care teams can deliver Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, and Bedside TV engagement while simultaneously leveraging RTLS-driven workflow automation, Infusion Monitoring, and Ambulatory support. In the OR and PACU, Artisight’s Smart OR capabilities provide real-time visibility and automated documentation. Every application runs on the same shared sensor fabric, eliminating the fragmented point solutions that create additional burden for clinicians and IT teams alike.

“We are focused on applying this technology in very targeted ways that support our care teams, enhance the patient experience, improve clinical outcomes and reinforce safety,” said Yeman Collier, Chief Information Officer at UChicago Medicine. “Our goal is to integrate these tools into clinical workflows in a way that reduces administrative burden and allows our teams to spend more time on direct patient care.”

Artisight’s platform is already delivering measurable impact across health systems nationwide. Health systems deploying Virtual Nursing have seen on-time discharges increase by four times the average, with bedside nurses reclaiming more than 25 minutes per patient admission or discharge. Fall rates have dropped by as much as 78 percent, and care teams report saving more than 30 minutes per nurse per shift on administrative tasks. These results reflect the platform’s ability to unify technology rather than add to it, a distinction that matters across a large enterprise health system like UChicago Medicine.

“UChicago Medicine is a world-class academic health system building the next generation of cancer care, and we are honored to be their partner,” said Dr. Andrew Gostine, CEO and co-founder of Artisight. “The complexity of an academic medical center demands a platform, not a collection of tools. By deploying a single infrastructure across every setting, UChicago Medicine ensures that every clinical team, every new facility, and every AI capability that comes next is built on the same foundation.”

To learn more about the Artisight Smart Hospital Platform, visit www.artisight.com/contact.

About Artisight

Artisight transforms hospital operations with its Smart Hospital Platform, helping health systems reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Guided by deep clinical expertise and powered by NVIDIA GPUs, Artisight’s voice-activated sensors and computer vision technology enable real-time observation, virtual nursing, and automated documentation directly in the EHR. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing workflows to reduce staff burden, accelerate patient throughput, and improve safety. Learn more at artisight.com.