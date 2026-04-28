Applied Energy Technology Corp Successfully Implements Rootstock Cloud ERP to Strengthen Planning and Support Growth

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced that Applied Energy Technology Corp (AETC), a leading manufacturer of small explosive devices used in aerospace and defense, has successfully gone live on Rootstock Cloud ERP. The deployment strengthens AETC’s material requirements planning (MRP) capabilities, improves operational efficiency, and provides a scalable foundation for future growth.

“By deploying Rootstock, AETC now has a modern ERP that delivers real-time insights and strengthens alignment across manufacturing, finance, and leadership teams.” — Caroline Marty, SVP, Rootstock Share

AETC, headquartered in Burton, Texas (http://www.aesquibs.com/), has over 45 years of experience specializing in the design and manufacturing of energetics, including explosive cartridges and other critical safety components. The company is committed to maintaining exceptional product reliability while scaling its operations and expanding its product offerings.

“With Rootstock ERP now live, we have stronger visibility into the operational drivers of our business — from material planning to labor allocation,” said Albert Leon, Chief Information Officer at HRD Aero Systems, the parent company of AETC. “This insight is critical in a build-to-order environment like ours, where understanding true production costs and lead times directly impacts pricing, delivery, and long-term scalability. Rootstock gives us a strong planning foundation as we continue to grow.”

Because AETC operates in highly regulated markets, it requires a secure cloud environment aligned with its compliance needs. As such, the company deployed Rootstock ERP in Salesforce Government Cloud, ensuring the platform supports U.S. government security and compliance requirements and operates with the highest levels of privacy, performance, and reliability.

Caroline Marty, SVP of Global Professional Services & Enablement at Rootstock, commented on this customer’s success: “AETC has expanded its product lines, moved into new markets, and increased production volumes. To support ongoing execution at this level, the company needed a robust operational backbone. By deploying Rootstock, they now have in place a modern ERP that delivers real-time insights and strengthens alignment across manufacturing, finance, and leadership teams. We’re honored to support their team as they continue to innovate and deliver mission-critical products.”

To learn how Rootstock helps product companies strengthen their operations and scale with confidence, schedule a demo today or meet Rootstock at one of its upcoming events.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to hear about its new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.