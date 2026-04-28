Comstock Partners with the Dulles Greenway for 2026 Run The Greenway

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) ("Comstock"), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced its continued partnership with the Dulles Greenway in hosting the 2026 Run The Greenway event, which will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at Comstock's Loudoun Station. The event, returning for its 6th annual installment, brings together runners, walkers, families, and local organizations for a day centered on fitness, philanthropy, and community engagement.

Run the Greenway transforms the iconic privately-owned toll road into a car-free course for runners and walkers alike. Participants can choose from a timed 5K, timed 10K, 1-mile Kids Fun Run, or a virtual race option for those who prefer to run in their own neighborhoods or on their own schedules. 100% of fundraising dollars raised by the 2026 Run The Greenway will go directly to the 16 participating charity organizations. Since its inception, Run The Greenway has raised more than $283,000 in support of Loudoun County charities.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with Loudoun Station and the Comstock team. It’s a relationship built on shared values around community, connection, and creating meaningful experiences,” said Terry Hoffman, Public and Customer Relations Manager. “This year, we’re especially excited to introduce a Wellness Expo on May 2 at Lightridge High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing together local businesses, resources, and families in a way that supports both physical and mental well-being. It’s another step forward in building something that truly serves this community.”

This year’s event will feature a family-friendly superhero theme, encouraging participants of all ages to “suit up” when coming out to make this landmark event even more memorable.

“Run The Greenway continues to be a meaningful way to bring the community together and support the many deserving local causes,” said Tracy Schar, Chief Marketing Officer at Comstock. “We’re proud to partner with the Dulles Greenway team again this year. The superhero theme adds a fun, family-friendly element and is a great reminder that everyone who shows up is making a real impact.”

To register or donate, please visit the Run The Greenway registration website.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.