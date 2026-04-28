Haleon Launches For the Assist Campaign in Partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation Featuring Stars Tyler Adams and Crystal Dunn

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Haleon, the consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health, in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation, launched For the Assist, a new national campaign that celebrates the essential support that makes big goals possible—both on and off the field.

The For the Assist campaign spotlights the unseen moments of preparation that lead to victory. As the United States’ passion for soccer continues its exponential rise ahead of a landmark summer for the sport, the campaign connects with fans by celebrating the collective effort behind every victory, and how the smaller steps taken off the field to prioritize health and wellness play an integral role in achieving goals.

“Soccer has an incredible power to unite people. As America's passion for the game reaches new heights, For the Assist, which spotlights our iconic brands like Advil, TUMS, Sensodyne and Centrum, is our way of celebrating the collective effort behind every goal,” said Karina Ong, VP Marketing, Haleon US. “We’re proud to be a trusted teammate in the wellness journey of every American.”

Anchoring Haleon’s campaign is a collaboration with U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, Tyler Adams, and World Cup Champion & Olympic Gold Medalist, Crystal Dunn, highlighting how its products provide the ultimate assist. The 360-degree campaign includes a new ad campaign as well as a limited-edition ‘Tunnel Walk Bag’ that merges high fashion with everyday wellness.

“As a professional athlete, I know that every goal is the result of a team effort,” said Tyler Adams, U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder. “It's the assists, both big and small, that make the win possible. That's why I'm proud to partner with Haleon on the For The Assist program, which celebrates the moments that support us in achieving our goals, whether we're on the pitch or off.”

“Throughout my career, I was on the receiving end of incredible assists. Now as I step into my next chapter, the concept of an ‘assist’ is even more meaningful,” said Crystal Dunn, World Cup Champion & Olympic Gold Medalist. “It’s about supporting my family and community, and that starts with taking care of myself, in which my favorite Haleon brands like Advil and Centrum play a big role.”

Introducing the Tunnel Walk Bag

Haleon is delivering the ultimate assist by releasing the Tunnel Walk Bag, a limited-edition cleat-inspired dopp kit designed to support your wellness goals before, during, and after a big game.

Designed by New York City-based visual artist and designer Andrea Bergart, the Tunnel Walk Bag is inspired by the pre-game “tunnel walk” popularized by athletes. The bag is designed to carry everyday wellness essentials, like Advil, Centrum, and Voltaren, in style.

“My work has always been about finding beauty in unexpected places,” said Andrea Bergart. “With the Tunnel Walk Bag, I wanted to create a piece of functional art that captures the energy of the game while serving a practical purpose. It’s designed for anyone who understands that preparation is part of the performance.”

The limited-edition Tunnel Walk Bag will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon for $125.00 beginning on May 14, while supplies last.

Enter For A Chance To Win A VIP U.S. Soccer Experience*

Haleon is also hosting the Haleon Assist Soccer Sweepstakes for fans to win an array of soccer-themed prizes and experiences.

From April 1 to August 31, soccer fans can enter for the chance to win a grand prize VIP trip for 4 to a U.S. Soccer match, including flights, accommodations, and an exclusive stadium experience. Additional winners may win signed soccer jerseys, a Tunnel Walk Bag, and more.

To enter, fans can visit HaleonAssist.com/Win and follow the links and instructions to accurately complete and submit the registration form. Winners will be selected monthly.

Purchase an Assist Pack With Haleon Wellness Essentials

Haleon created an Assist Pack, a clear stadium bag designed for fans on the move with game-day ready wellness essentials, available for sale now on Amazon and coming to select CVS stores in May. The kits include Sensodyne, Emergen-C, TUMS, and Advil products, and will only be available for sale for a limited time.

For more information about Haleon and For the Assist, visit HaleonAssist.com or follow on Instagram @fortheassist and TikTok @fortheassist.

*ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN** A VIP U.S. SOCCER EXPERIENCE

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS 18 AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Sweepstakes begins on 4/1/26 and ends on 8/31/26. To enter and for official rules, eligibility, odds, prize descriptions and full details, click HERE. Sponsor is Haleon US Holdings, LLC. 184 Liberty Corner Road, Suite 200, Warren, New Jersey, 07059.

About Haleon US

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a globally leading consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Haleon's product portfolio spans three major categories - Oral Health, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Wellness. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Parodontax, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and TUMS - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit http://www.haleon.com or contact USMediaRelations@haleon.com.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition is to ignite a national passion for the game and elevate its power to unite, inspire, and uplift. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused on three areas: U.S. Soccer Everywhere, making soccer the #1 played sport in every community in America; U.S. Soccer is Yours, ensuring everyone feels ownership of soccer’s future in the U.S., and U.S. Soccer Success, winning major tournaments, including World Cups. Together, the future of the game is ours to build. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

About Andrea Bergart

Andrea Bergart (b. Newton, MA) works across painting, public installations, sculpture, and fashion. She received a Fulbright Scholarship to Ghana, where she researched bead and textile production, and has participated in residencies including the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation in Senegal; Tilleard Projects in Lamu, Kenya; and a U.S. Embassy grant to the United Arab Emirates. Her public basketball-court murals can be found in New York, Providence, and abroad. In Spring 2026, she will complete a new public court project at Inez Nash Park in Toledo, Ohio, including hand-painted court surfaces and sculptural hoops inspired by the park’s plant life. Bergart’s work has been exhibited in the U.S. and U.K., including at the American Academy of Arts and Letters and in the Art in Embassies program. Andrea Bergart lives and works in Queens, NY and is represented by Chozick Family Art Gallery, New York, NY.