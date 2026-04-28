Cornelis Expands Global Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate High-Performance Networking for HPC and Data-Intensive Workloads

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornelis, a leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions, is expanding its global partner ecosystem with the addition of new federal integrators and distribution channels. The move broadens access to CN5000 high-performance networking solutions, enabling resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers to more easily deliver scalable AI and HPC infrastructure with improved application performance and lower total infrastructure cost.

“The market is ready for real choice in AI and HPC infrastructure but not at the cost of performance.” - Lisa Spelman, CEO of Cornelis Share

New partners join a growing roster of regional solution providers designing, deploying, and supporting HPC infrastructure across academia, government, and enterprise, sectors where performance, reliability, and long-term scalability are mission-critical.

“The market is ready for real choice in AI and HPC infrastructure but not at the cost of performance,” said Lisa Spelman, CEO of Cornelis. “Customers are under increasing pressure to deliver more compute within fixed power, space, and budget constraints, and they can’t afford inefficient architectures that leave performance stranded. By expanding our partner ecosystem and executing against a clear, multi-year roadmap, we’re giving customers and partners the confidence to scale AI with a high-performance network that delivers uncompromising flexibility and measurable results.”

Enabling Partners to Deliver High-Performance Infrastructure

Recent additions to the Cornelis ecosystem include federal-focused integrators, enterprise solution providers, and major distribution channels that extend the company’s reach into critical markets:

ASI Corp., a North American distributor expanding availability of Cornelis solutions.

CTG Federal, a public-sector technology integrator.

TVAR Solutions, a federal systems integrator supporting secure government environments.

“Federal agencies aren't asking for networking experiments, they're asking for proven technology that ships on time and runs well,” said Brad Baker, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at CTG Federal. “Cornelis does this extremely well. The CN5000 is purpose-built for AI and HPC at scale, and switches and cables are actually available when customers need it. Our federal customers are specifically asking for this technology. This partnership is how we get it to them.”

Through its growing partner ecosystem, Cornelis collaborates with solution providers and integrators to help organizations deploy and scale high-performance AI and HPC infrastructure. Partners benefit from joint go-to-market initiatives, including co-branded collateral, sales enablement and training, and access to Cornelis networking experts through joint events, technical engagements, and validated solution architectures.

“We are focused on bringing innovative, high-value technologies to our channel partners,” said Peter Chen, Vice President of Product Management at ASI Corp. “Providing products that maximize performance, improve efficiency, and support scalability for the network infrastructure is a critical part of the overall solution stack. Cornelis’ CN5000 product family expands the options available to our resellers and enables them to deliver differentiated solutions for demanding HPC environments.”

“Partners are recognizing a significant opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering a high-performance alternative in a market long dominated by a single approach,” said Mike Lafferty, Strategic Partner Relations at Cornelis. “By aligning with Cornelis, they can deliver superior performance, improved availability, and compelling economics to their customers.”

Measurable Performance Gains at Scale

The CN5000 product family delivers 400-Gbps end-to-end networking engineered for the most demanding workloads, increasing message throughput and reducing latency across distributed systems. In large-scale environments, this translates to faster task completion, improved cluster utilization, and equivalent outcomes achievable with fewer compute resources.

For customers, this means:

Industry’s lowest latency (<1 µs) and highest message rate (up to 800M messages/sec), enabling faster synchronization between nodes and significantly reducing idle time in tightly coupled HPC and AI workloads.

Up to 1.5× higher application performance vs. competitive 400 Gbps fabrics, allowing customers to complete jobs faster.

Approximately 30% better performance per networking dollar, improving total cost efficiency and maximizing ROI.

Higher scaling efficiency at cluster scale, maintaining near-linear performance as systems grow and avoiding the typical degradation seen in traditional network fabrics.

Cornelis and its partners are seeing strong demand across industries where computing performance directly influences mission success. These include research universities and academic HPC centers, federal and defense agencies, manufacturing and industrial simulation, and the energy, life sciences, and financial services industries.

“Government agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver faster insights from growing volumes of data,” said Sam O'Daniel, President and CEO at TVAR Solutions. “By partnering with Cornelis, TVAR is able to bring high-performance, scalable networking solutions to our federal customers—helping them accelerate mission outcomes while maintaining security, efficiency, and flexibility.”

For more on Cornelis’ partner program and the benefits it can enable, please visit:

https://www.cornelis.com/partners

About Cornelis

Cornelis delivers high-performance, scale-out networking solutions that accelerate AI and HPC workloads. Built on the powerful Omni-Path architecture, Cornelis technology enables lossless, congestion-free networking that reduces training time, improves inference, and maximizes compute utilization. From foundation model training to complex climate modeling and real-time analytics, Cornelis' solutions power the most demanding workloads across commercial, academic, government and cloud environments. With a focus on performance, scalability, and efficiency, Cornelis helps organizations achieve faster insights and greater return on infrastructure investments. Learn more at cornelis.com.

Frequently asked questions about Cornelis, its CN5000 product family, and the challenges they address: