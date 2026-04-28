Unite Us and Ready Computing Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Integrated Health and Community Care Coordination Across New York State and Beyond

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unite Us and Ready Computing today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen service provider coordination and standardized data exchange across New York State's health and community care system. By combining Unite Us’ proven closed-loop referral and payments capabilities with Ready Computing's interoperability expertise, the partnership delivers a standards-aligned, scalable approach to integrating health and community-based services.

“This partnership is about more than connecting systems, it is about coming together to advance the industry by creating the infrastructure that communities, providers, and states need to truly work as one and prove their impact." Share

The partnership is anchored in New York’s 1115 Medicaid waiver—the largest and most ambitious program of its kind in the country—where the organizations are already working together to meet complex requirements for data exchange, provider connectivity, and outcomes reporting across a large and diverse network.

“This partnership is about more than connecting systems, it is about coming together to advance the industry by creating the infrastructure that communities, providers, and states need to truly work as one and prove their impact,” said Taylor Justice, CEO of Unite Us. “What we are building with Ready Computing in New York demonstrates what that can look like at scale, serving as a blueprint for how states can modernize care coordination without disrupting the providers and communities who depend on it.”

“Interoperability is only meaningful if it works in the real world,” said Michael LaRocca, Founder and CEO of Ready Computing. “Together, we’re building a foundation that connects complex systems, aligns with national standards, and gives providers and states the reliable data exchange they need to operate and scale with confidence.”

Built for the real world

Bringing data standardization to community care is essential to generating meaningful, comparable outcomes across the healthcare system. This partnership advances industry standards while remaining flexible enough to operate across diverse state infrastructures and varied data environments.

In New York, that approach is already in action through alignment with the Gravity Project, an industry-led initiative that both organizations support that is helping ensure that data is structured and interoperable across systems. This enables more consistent data capture, stronger reporting, and greater visibility into the impact of community-based services, including the ability to demonstrate return on investment for the state’s 1115 initiative.

“Gravity Project exists to ensure that social care data is structured, standardized, and actionable across the entire care ecosystem,” said Dr. Sarah DeSilvey, Gravity Project co-founder and Terminology Director. “The work Unite Us and Ready Computing are doing in New York is exactly what our standards are built for: translating a shared framework into real-world methods that enable consistent data capture at diverse points of service, meaningful outcomes reporting, and coordinated care at scale. This is how interoperability moves from aspiration to impact.”

Just as important, this work reduces operational complexity for frontline providers. Embedding standardized data exchange into existing workflows lowers barriers to adoption across a wide range of organizations, from large health systems to community-based providers with limited technical capacity, while reducing duplicative data entry and streamlining coordination without requiring them to overhaul how they work.

"For years, providers have worked with limited resources and fragmented systems that don't talk to each other,” said Lori Antrade, Executive Vice President at the Health Equity Alliance of Long Island (HEALI). “Streamlining how data is shared means frontline staff can spend less time making systems work and more time caring for people. It also gives the state a clearer picture of the outcomes these services are driving.”

At the same time, state agencies gain the structured, real-time data they need to measure impact, demonstrate outcomes, and make the case for sustained investment in community care.

A Replicable Model for the Nation

By combining interoperability with real-world usability, the partnership demonstrates how states can modernize data exchange without disrupting existing provider workflows. The framework is technically rigorous, standards-aligned, and adaptable across states with varying infrastructure, policy environments, and levels of system maturity.

"This collaboration between Unite Us and Ready Computing is going to allow seamless data sharing across ecosystems, including health care providers, CBOs, and New York State, which is key in connecting communities facing barriers to services that are essential for a healthy life,” said Lynne Olney, Chief Transformation Officer at Healthy Alliance. “Having this data readily available throughout the entire care continuum allows visibility into each step of the member journey, ensuring every member gets the right service at the right time, and helps demonstrate the value and outcomes associated with whole-person care.”

The implementation in New York shows how this approach can support large-scale statewide initiatives, enabling consistent data exchange, strengthening coordination across health and community-based organizations, and generating the insights needed to measure outcomes at scale. In doing so, it provides a practical blueprint for states advancing more integrated, interoperable systems, expanding existing Health Information Exchanges to incorporate statewide Community Information Exchange models.

“Health information exchanges create the pathways for data to move across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Todd Rogow, CHCIO, President & Chief Executive Office at Healthix. “Healthix plays that role in New York by enabling secure, trusted exchange, while the Unite Us and Ready Computing collaboration strengthens how that data is integrated and applied to advance whole person care.”

As CMS continues to prioritize accountability for healthcare outcomes and technology spend, this model provides a clear path forward. It reflects growing federal emphasis on integrated, interoperable systems and demonstrates how public-private collaboration can translate policy into operational reality by bridging healthcare and community care while building the data infrastructure needed to sustain long-term impact.

For more information about Unite Us, visit www.uniteus.com.

For more information about Ready Computing, visit readycomputing.com.

About Unite Us

Founded in 2013 by Military Veterans, Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing delivers innovative technology solutions to improve health and social care. With expertise in system integration, data management, and patient and community engagement, Ready Computing's flagship solutions, Channels360 and Wellbase, help organizations bridge gaps across clinical and social-care systems, enhance equity, and strengthen whole-person care. Learn more at ReadyComputing.com and LinkedIn.