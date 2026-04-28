Battelle-Led Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technology Assessment Initiative (EMRTAI) Opens Call for Applications for Technology Assessments for Critical Mineral Recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technology Assessment Initiative (EMRTAI) is currently accepting applications for technology assessments focused on recovering critical minerals from waste materials at Superfund legacy hard rock mine and mineral processing sites. EMRTAI is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains and led by Battelle through a cooperative agreement.

Applicants accepted into the program will work with the EMRTAI technical team to plan and conduct technology demonstrations using EPA‑approved quality assurance and quality control standards and a framework peer-reviewed by experts from across the mining and remediation industries. The assessments, which can be conducted at bench-scale or pilot-scale, provide a rigorous, real-world testing approach at sites and/or using waste materials from sites to assess the developing capabilities of emerging solutions for critical minerals recovery or characterize critical minerals in the field to expedite recovery.

“Technology assessments are a cornerstone of the initiative,” said Jana Heisler‑White, project manager and principal investigator for the EMRTAI. “These assessments fill a recognized gap by giving technology developers access to real mine waste materials to demonstrate and derisk their technologies while generating credible data to support informed decision-making around technology selection and implementation.”

Applications will be accepted through May 8, with technology demonstrations conducted in spring and fall 2026.

The U.S. government is investing billions of dollars in furthering the development of the U.S. supply chain for critical minerals. The EMRTAI is unique in that it draws upon the approximately 100 Superfund legacy mining and mineral processing sites across the U.S. as test beds. By using the sites, and materials such as acid mine drainage or tailings in technology demonstrations, technology developers gain a more advanced understanding of their technology’s performance capabilities and stakeholders across the mining and remediation industries can use the results as they consider remedial alternatives and management of wastes.

EMRTAI funding, which is allocated to each demonstration and may exceed $150,000, covers the cost of each multi-day demonstration, beginning with identification of potential feedstocks, sample collection and analysis before and during the demonstration, and final reporting of the data produced. The goal of the program is not to “grade” technologies but rather advance a diverse body of technologies forward for mineral recovery and to progress towards remediation at legacy mine sites as part of EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment.

Critical minerals are nonfuel mineral elements—such as cobalt, gallium, and tellurium—that are essential to modern technologies and national security applications. These materials underpin electric vehicle batteries, computers, data centers and defense technologies. Growing demand, supply chain vulnerabilities, geographic concentration of production and long development timelines have underscored the urgent need for new domestic sources of these materials.

Superfund sites and legacy mine waste often contain significant concentrations of critical minerals, presenting an opportunity to recover valuable resources while supporting site remediation. The EMRTAI technology assessment program offers a unique pathway to strengthen domestic supply chains by leveraging existing infrastructure and transforming environmental liabilities into strategic assets.

“Recovering critical minerals from legacy mine waste is not only an environmental imperative, but a national priority,” Heisler‑White said. “By validating innovative technologies at real-world sites, EMRTAI is helping strengthen domestic supply chains, support remediation efforts at legacy mine sites that served as the backbone for the U.S. industrial revolution and build a more resilient foundation for the technologies our economy and society depend on.”

To learn more about EMRTAI and its technology assessments or apply, visit www.emrtai.org.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.