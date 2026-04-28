Roku Adds Peacock to Premium Subscriptions and Introduces New Live Content Features

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium Plus service is now available via its Premium Subscription offerings in the U.S.

Roku customers can now directly subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus through their Roku account and access marquee live events and sports, award-winning originals, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies from NBCUniversal in one seamless experience on The Roku Channel.

“With Premium Subscriptions, our goal is simple: to make it easier for viewers to discover and watch the content they love without keeping track of multiple apps and logins,” said Gil Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku. “Peacock is an important addition to our growing lineup of Premium Subscriptions, and we’re thrilled to give Roku customers another way to discover and engage with NBCUniversal’s world-class subscription entertainment and sports.”

“At NBCUniversal, our first priority is serving our fandoms and making it easier for our audiences to find and enjoy the content they love,” said Matt Schnaars, President of Platform Distribution & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “By bringing Peacock Premium Plus to Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, we’re expanding access to our world-class programming and giving fans more choice in how they watch.”

Peacock Premium Plus features:

Live sports and events , including the NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, the FIFA World Cup in Spanish, Premier League soccer, NFL Sunday Night Football , and much more

, including the NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, the FIFA World Cup in Spanish, Premier League soccer, NFL , and much more An ad-free experience for hit shows and movies on demand, including NBC series such as “Law & Order” and “One Chicago,” Bravo shows like “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and award-winning Peacock Originals like “The Traitors,” alongside blockbuster Universal movies and an extensive library of fan-favorite franchises

Within Peacock Premium Plus on The Roku Channel, Roku is introducing new features that give viewers the option to pause or replay while streaming live content and events from Peacock, including sports. These are the first Cloud DVR features from Roku, with more expected later this year.

This is the latest example of the strong and longstanding partnership between NBCUniversal and Roku, which already includes Peacock App and NBCU FAST channel distribution on Roku. NBCU and Roku recently collaborated on successful dedicated NBC Olympics experiences for both the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games and the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Discoverable across the Roku platform and through The Roku Channel, Premium Subscriptions allow users to subscribe seamlessly to more than 70 popular streaming services using their Roku account, without needing to create additional logins or passwords. Premium Subscriptions customers can access and stream their entertainment easily with a single login on their Roku device, the Roku mobile app, or the web, and have the added flexibility to add or cancel services at any time – all directly on their Roku device, or by visiting my.roku.com.

Roku customers can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus on The Roku Channel in the U.S. for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Sign-up is supported on Roku devices or by visiting go.roku.com/peacock.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and Premium Subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, sports and news, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series, such as the “Law & Order” and “Real Housewives” franchises; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL, Premier League, the NBA and the MLB; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows, including “The Office” and over 50 years of “Saturday Night Live.” Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the features, capabilities, benefits, and reach of Peacock Premium Plus on The Roku Channel, Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.