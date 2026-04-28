Vagaro and Sola Salons Launch Tech-Driven Partnership to Fuel Growth for 21,000+ Independent Beauty and Wellness Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, two of the biggest names in the beauty and wellness industry, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate business growth for more than 21,000 independent professionals across North America. Vagaro, the leading business software for beauty, wellness and fitness industries, and Sola Salons, the world’s largest salon suite company, have teamed up to bring exclusive, enterprise-level technology to their entire network of beauty and wellness professionals, strengthening their marketing, operations and business growth.

“This partnership is about leveling the playing field for independent professionals,” said Fred Helou, CEO of Vagaro. “Vagaro gives them the technology and visibility to compete, grow, and win in today’s experience-driven beauty economy.” Share

The partnership introduces mySOLA powered by Vagaro, a first-of-its-kind, purpose-built platform designed specifically for Sola professionals. mySOLA integrates booking, payments, marketing, client acquisition, and business management tools into a single ecosystem making it an all-encompassing solution to their business needs. As the salon suite industry continues to expand, the Vagaro and Sola Salons partnership reflects an industry leading shift beyond space-only offerings towards technology-enabled entrepreneurship.

“At Sola Salons, our model has always been about investing in our professionals, not just providing spaces,” said Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. “Our partnership with Vagaro raises the bar for salon ownership by equipping independent beauty and wellness entrepreneurs with the technology and support they need to grow their client base, increase revenue and build long-term success on their own terms.”

For the first time ever, the Vagaro salon management software is integrated directly into Sola’s website, providing a more seamless experience for both consumers and Sola pros. Every professional in the Sola community receives a polished, modern pro page complete with online booking, a services menu, portfolio gallery, and client reviews. For professionals who choose mySOLA Premium, the platform also opens new doors for client acquisition through Vagaro's expansive marketplace and marketing tools.

“This partnership is about leveling the playing field for independent professionals,” said Fred Helou, CEO of Vagaro. “Vagaro gives them the technology and visibility to compete, grow, and win in today’s experience-driven beauty economy.”

Early Performance Data Validates Significant Growth

Sola's data reflects a broader shift in the salon suite model, where independent professionals who adopt digital tools and automation are outperforming peers relying on traditional methods. Initial insights from Sola professionals using Vagaro tools show significant performance gains:

300%+ client growth for Sola pros featured in Vagaro's discovery and promotion tools

for Sola pros featured in Vagaro's discovery and promotion tools Sola Pros, combining featured placement, online retail, and promotional email campaigns are achieving over 400% higher new-client growth, underscoring the power of an integrated approach.

Marketing Automation Drives Real Revenue Impact

Among established Sola beauty and wellness professionals actively processing payments through Vagaro, consistent use of Vagaro’s marketing and business tools is directly correlated with significantly higher annual credit card volume:

Email Marketing: +85.9% increase

Text Marketing: +81.2% increase

Online Shopping Cart: +27.7% increase

With more than 750 locations and a network of over 21,000 independent beauty and wellness professionals, Sola Salons is positioning its community at the forefront of the industry’s next phase where physical independence is paired with digital infrastructure, data-driven marketing and scalable business tools.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro's a-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

About Sola Salons

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 21,000+ independent beauty and wellness professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.