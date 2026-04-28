DAS Technology Integrates with Tekion to Enhance Connectivity Across the Automotive Ecosystem

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Technology, the AI-native Customer Data and Experience Platform provider built for automotive retailers, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first end-to-end, AI-native cloud platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem. This collaboration aims to expand the connected partner ecosystem within Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing operational efficiency through enhanced data exchange.

Through this partnership with Tekion, dealers can now connect the DAS CX Platform with Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This connection helps dealers improve information flow between systems and reduces manual data entry, empowering teams to make faster, more informed decisions. This integration enables real-time data exchange from ARC DMS and CRM to the DAS Technology CX platform, activating current customer and vehicle data to enhance engagement. By connecting operational systems with marketing execution, it supports more aligned, data-driven interactions across sales and service.

“Every dealer runs on data, and retailers gain a competitive edge when they can access and activate it in real time,” said Alexi Venneri, Co-founder & CEO of DAS Technology. “Our integration with Tekion ARC accelerates the flow of information across our AI-native CDXP, giving dealers one-to-one consumer messaging paired with patented technology that drives improved interactions.”

DAS Technology provides an AI-native Customer Data & Experience Platform built for automotive retailers that unifies data, activates intelligent engagement, and increases consumer engagement to drive loyalty and higher lifetime value. The platform streamlines dealership operations, strengthens customer communication, and enables more connected, data-driven engagement that boosts sales.

Tekion’s ARC is the first and fastest AI-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS, CRM and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Through the ARC platform, Tekion APC brings together a growing network of approved partners focused on driving innovation, efficiency, and choice for dealers. The DAS Technology and Tekion integration within ARC DMS and CRM supports operational efficiency, simplifies processes, and enhances visibility for dealership staff and consumers alike.

Editor’s Note: End-to-end refers to Tekion’s integrated data management platform covering all automotive business functions.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is a leading AI-native Customer Data & Experience Platform built to drive results for dealers, groups, and OEMs. For more than sixteen years, the company has enabled automotive retailers to leverage data and technology to create better consumer experiences with measurable ROI.

The platform connects AI-driven search, engagement, lead response, social and reputation management, and intelligent consumer nurturing communications into a single integrated solution. DAS Technology is trusted by thousands of retailers and partners, integrates with more than 276 automotive and marketing platforms, and supports approximately 37% of U.S. automotive retail transactions.

For more information, visit http://www.dastechnology.com.

About Tekion

Tekion is redefining automotive retail with its AI-native, end-to-end platform purpose-built for the industry. By embedding AI into every workflow, Tekion delivers intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support—driving greater efficiency, revenue growth, and modern consumer experiences. Tekion connects OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers through a unified platform, including Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Together, these solutions power more seamless, transparent, and profitable retail operations.

For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Disclaimer

Tekion does not endorse or recommend any specific partner solution; dealers are encouraged to evaluate and select partners based on their own business needs.