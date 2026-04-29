MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pWin.ai, a premier AI-powered knowledge, capture, and proposal platform, today announced the strategic acquisition of Vultron.ai’s customer base. Effective immediately, Vultron.ai has exclusively selected pWin.ai as the destination for its users, granting them seamless access to pWin.ai's Shipley-embedded workflows, enterprise-grade AI, and FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency security, backed by white-glove onboarding from both teams.

The decision was driven by pWin.ai’s superior writing quality, deep integration of the Shipley methodology, and rigorous enterprise security posture. Share

This agreement marks a major consolidation in the GovCon AI market. By integrating the customer portfolio of Vultron.ai, a Silicon Valley-based startup backed by leading venture capitalists, pWin.ai reinforces its position as the undisputed platform of choice for business development, capture, and proposal professionals across Fortune 1000 companies and small businesses alike.

“We are excited to welcome Vultron.ai customers to a platform built specifically by and for the GovCon community,” said Vishwas Lele, CEO of pWin.ai. “This agreement reflects the growing recognition that winning in federal markets demands AI that focuses on quality, ensures compliance, and moves at the speed of the BD cycle. We are ready to deliver that from day one.”

Vultron.ai conducted a thorough evaluation of competing platforms before exclusively selecting pWin.ai to transition its users. The decision was driven by pWin.ai’s superior writing quality, deep integration of the Shipley methodology, and rigorous enterprise security posture - critical factors that generic AI writing tools cannot replicate.

“After evaluating every credible option in the market, we knew pWin.ai was the absolute best home for our customers,” said Mac Liu, CEO of Vultron.ai. “pWin.ai shares our ethos of providing best-of-breed capture and proposal capabilities. We’re confident that their unmatched combination of speed, Shipley-backed quality, and enterprise-grade security delivers the exact dynamic path forward our customers need to succeed.”

What Vultron.ai customers gain immediately:

Shipley Integration: Embedded capture and proposal best practices in AI workflows that generate compliant, winning drafts without complex prompt engineering.

Embedded capture and proposal best practices in AI workflows that generate compliant, winning drafts without complex prompt engineering. Enterprise Security: Enhanced compliance and security, including FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency.

Enhanced compliance and security, including FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency. Unified Workspace: A cohesive environment across the growth lifecycle, proven and adopted by Fortune 1000 companies and large defense contractors.

A cohesive environment across the growth lifecycle, proven and adopted by Fortune 1000 companies and large defense contractors. Seamless Transition: White-glove onboarding and continuous support provided jointly by Vultron.ai and pWin.ai transition specialists.

Customer transitions are already underway, with both teams working closely to guarantee a smooth, hassle-free onboarding experience.

About pWin.ai

pWin.ai streamlines business development for GovCons, integrating knowledge management, capture, and proposal generation on one platform. It enables unified collaboration across teams and ensures a consistent strategy from pursuit to submission. With Shipley best practices built into its AI writing engine, pWin.ai generates complete draft proposals without prompt engineering.