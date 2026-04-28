NobleTek and Redshred Partner to Transform How Aerospace, Defense, and Industrial Enterprises Unlock the Value of Their Documents

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NobleTek, a leading engineering professional services firm and technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Redshred, a pioneer in AI-powered document intelligence. The partnership will make Redshred’s platform available to enterprise clients across Aerospace, Defense, Space, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO), Heavy Equipment, and other technically complex industries.

Turn technical documents into structured, usable data across your workflows. Share

In industries like Aerospace and Defense, a single procurement decision or maintenance event can hinge on data buried across hundreds of technical documents in disparate formats. The ability to rapidly extract, connect, and act on that information is not just a competitive advantage, it is an operational necessity. Many enterprises have struggled to address this challenge with existing tools and workflows.

Redshred changes that. Rather than treating documents as static files, Redshred enables organizations to:

Query documents like a database — instantly searching and surfacing information across thousands of files in any format

Enrich content with AI/ML — using Redshred as a central hub to apply machine learning models that classify, extract, and augment technical data at scale

Collaborate and innovate across teams — giving cross-functional stakeholders a shared, structured view of document intelligence rather than siloed file repositories

Integrate with existing systems seamlessly — through an API-first architecture with MCP support, Redshred connects into enterprise workflows without heavy lift or vendor lock-in

Eliminate high-effort, low-value document work — automating the manual extraction, classification, and cross-referencing tasks that drain team capacity and slow critical decisions

NobleTek’s expertise and established enterprise relationships will accelerate Redshred’s reach across North America, bringing a purpose-built solution to the industries that need it most.

“The customers NobleTek serves generate enormous volumes of critical technical content, and most of it has been virtually inaccessible to the people who need it most. Redshred turns those documents into a living, queryable knowledge base. NobleTek is well positioned to bring that value to customers facing some of the most complex document environments.”

— Jeehye Yun, CEO and Co-Founder, Redshred

“Redshred solves a longstanding challenge we’ve seen in aerospace and other engineering-intensive industries: how to make massive, complex document libraries usable at the speed of operations. With Redshred, organizations can move beyond document extraction to structure, connect, and apply technical data across workflows, systems, and downstream applications.”

— Kevin Pardais, VP, Growth Strategy & Technology, NobleTek

As a strategic partner, NobleTek will work directly with enterprise clients to scope, deploy, and support Redshred-powered solutions tailored to the demands of technically complex operating environments.

Companies interested in transforming how their organizations interact with technical documents are encouraged to contact NobleTek to schedule a call.

About NobleTek

NobleTek is an engineering services firm and technology solutions provider serving clients across North America. With expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and digital innovation, NobleTek partners with companies to improve operations, solve complex technical challenges, and drive measurable business value. For more information, visit www.nobletek.com.

About Redshred

Redshred is an API-first document intelligence platform that enables enterprises to treat their documents like a database—querying, enriching, and collaborating on complex technical content at scale. Powered by AI and ML, Redshred integrates into existing workflows through open APIs and MCP support, automating high-effort document tasks and unlocking the intelligence organizations already have. For more information, visit www.redshred.com.