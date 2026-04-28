S&S Activewear to Become Exclusive Distributor of Legends Apparel

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&S Activewear, a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, announced it will become the exclusive distributor of certain Legends apparel products in the team and corporate channels starting in June. This will bring a premier athletic brand rooted in the professional sports and performance industry to its customers nationwide.

“Adding Legends to our portfolio is a meaningful win for our customers, particularly across the team and corporate channels, where demand for elevated apparel is on the rise,” said Nick Blannin, Senior Vice President of Product for S&S Activewear. Share

Through this partnership, S&S Activewear will initially offer nine of Legends’ best-selling styles, spanning performance and lifestyle categories designed for training, travel, and everyday wear. The effort further strengthens its position in the athleisure market and expands its offering of versatile, high-value products at accessible prices.

“Adding Legends to our portfolio is a meaningful win for our customers, particularly across the team and corporate channels, where demand for elevated apparel is on the rise,” said Nick Blannin, Senior Vice President of Product for S&S Activewear. “Legends brings a premium product that resonates with today’s consumers. By offering it exclusively, we’re giving our customers a distinct competitive edge.”

Founded in 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif., Legends quickly emerged as a standout brand at the intersection of sports, culture, and fashion. It’s developed strong ties to professional athletes and is known for premium apparel designed for both elite and everyday competitors.

Starting in June, S&S Activewear customers will have access to the following Legends men’s styles:

Enzo Collection (short and long sleeve tees)

Aviation Collection (short sleeve split hem tee, long sleeve tee, and polo)

Hawthorne Fleece Collection (tech hoodie and tech jogger)

Scuba Quarter Zip

Luka Short (unlined)

All products feature the Legends logo, creating elevated co-branding opportunities for customers. Additionally, the Legends collection is designed for versatility, incorporating high-performance features like moisture-wicking fabrics, four-way stretch, and modern athletic fits.

“Partnering with S&S marks a major step forward for Legends as we expand our wholesale footprint,” said Scott Hochstadt, Founder and CEO of The Legends Brand. “This collaboration allows us to bring our elevated take on athleisure and sportswear to a broader team and corporate channel that have been craving something authentic—truly rooted in sport, with unmatched quality. At our core, Legends is built alongside some of the biggest athletes in the world who are invested in the brand at every level, and that perspective is reflected in every product we create. We’re excited to work with a partner like S&S that understands the importance of presenting and protecting our brand as we continue to grow.”

The launch reflects S&S Activewear’s ongoing investment in a premium, brand-led assortment that empowers customers to compete with retail trends and unlock new growth opportunities.

About S&S Activewear:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 6 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional product distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.