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Trustpair and Coupa Expand Partnership to Help Enterprises Prevent AI-Driven Vendor Payment Fraud

Trustpair’s automated bank account ownership verification is available in the Coupa App Marketplace to secure supplier payments at scale.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustpair, the leading platform for automated vendor payment fraud prevention, and Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, today announced an expansion of their partnership to help organizations better protect vendor payments amid a surge in AI-driven fraud and growing compliance requirements. Building on their collaboration first announced in 2024, Trustpair is available as a certified solution in the Coupa App Marketplace for the Coupa Platform.

According to the Trustpair 2026 Fraud Report, 71% of U.S. companies reported an increase in AI-powered fraud attempts over the past 12 months

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The expanded partnership enables organizations to automate global bank account ownership verification directly within their procurement and finance workflows. By embedding Trustpair’s verification and fraud intelligence capabilities inside Coupa’s platform, joint customers can validate vendor banking information at scale and reduce the risk of payment fraud caused by vendor impersonation, account manipulation and social engineering attacks.

The announcement comes as finance and procurement teams face a sharp increase in sophisticated fraud attempts while navigating tighter regulatory expectations. According to the Trustpair 2026 Fraud Report, 71% of U.S. companies reported an increase in AI-powered fraud attempts over the past 12 months, with nearly half of finance leaders (47%) identifying AI-generated fraud as one of their biggest challenges. At the same time, new compliance pressures from Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) internal control requirements and new Nacha rules aimed at strengthening ACH payment security are pushing organizations to implement stronger vendor verification and payment validation controls.

More broadly, these developments reflect long-term structural trends reshaping enterprise P2P operations. As organizations digitize procurement and payment processes, adopt AI-driven automation and centralize supplier data within enterprise platforms, ensuring the integrity of vendor information has become a foundational control for financial resilience and fraud prevention.

"As organizations accelerate digital transformation across procurement and finance, the integrity of supplier data has become a critical control point for preventing payment fraud," said Eric Washer, SVP, Product Strategy at Coupa. "62% of CFOs now oversee their organization’s technology and security functions, according to our annual Strategic CFO Report. Trustpair's availability through the Coupa App Marketplace provides immense value to our finance and procurement customers looking to strengthen vendor verification and reduce the risk of financial loss with AI."

“Vendor payment fraud continues to evolve rapidly as attackers use AI and social engineering to exploit manual verification processes,” said Baptiste Collot, CEO and co-founder of Trustpair. “Embedding Trustpair’s automated validation directly into the Coupa platform allows organizations to secure vendor onboarding and payment processes while meeting growing expectations around financial controls and compliance.”

Through the Coupa App Marketplace, customers can seamlessly extend their spend management platform with certified third-party solutions that address critical business challenges while reducing the cost and complexity of integrations. With Trustpair’s automated account ownership verification embedded into Coupa workflows, procurement and finance teams can onboard vendors faster while maintaining strong fraud prevention and compliance controls.

Interested in learning more about how your organization can collaborate with Trustpair and Coupa? Visit the App Marketplace to learn more.

Coupa and all Coupa logos are trademarks of Coupa Software Inc. All rights reserved.

About Trustpair

Trustpair is the global standard for Enterprise fraud prevention, securing payments for over 500 world-leading organizations, including the Fortune 500. By embedding AI-driven risk intelligence directly into existing Source-to-Pay ecosystems, Trustpair automates manual account validation to become a centralized, strategic layer of payment security. With a global presence in New York City, Paris, and London, Trustpair empowers P2P teams to outsmart sophisticated fraudsters at scale. Visit trustpair.com to learn more.

Contacts

Trustpair Media Contact
PANBlast for Trustpair
Emylee Eyler
trustpair@panblastpr.com

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Contacts

Trustpair Media Contact
PANBlast for Trustpair
Emylee Eyler
trustpair@panblastpr.com

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