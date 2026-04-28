Zenith Industrial Outdoor Storage and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth of Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenith IOS (“Zenith), a leading national owner-operator of Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) properties, has announced a strategic investment in Zenith’s operating platform from institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (“J.P. Morgan”).

This commitment helps support the next phase of Zenith’s growth and further institutionalize the platform by deepening operational expertise and acquisition capabilities. The investment is a continuation of the existing partnership and reflects a shared conviction in the long-term fundamentals of the IOS sector. To date, Zenith and J.P. Morgan have aggregated a portfolio totaling approximately 100 IOS properties across 33 markets.

Executive Commentary

“This transaction represents a significant milestone in the evolution of our platform,” said Zenith CEO Ben Atkins. “Partnering with a world-class institution like J.P. Morgan will enable Zenith to grow as an institutional management platform and continue pursuing our ambitious long-term growth strategy. This partnership enhances our ability to meaningfully scale by adding strategic resources and strengthening the operational focus that has defined our success to date.”

J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Chad Tredway, Global Head of Real Estate, added: “IOS remains a high-conviction strategy for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and this investment allows us to leverage the broader capabilities of the firm as we build on our leadership in the space. We are well positioned to meet the increasing client demand for alternative industrial real estate strategies, and we look forward to continuing to work with Zenith on behalf of our investors.”

About Zenith IOS

Zenith Industrial Outdoor Storage is a vertically integrated investment, development and management company focused on the acquisition and operation of institutional-quality industrial outdoor storage assets across the United States. Zenith delivers best-in-class, mission-critical real estate solutions to a wide range of industrial users requiring critical logistic support at various points across the nation’s supply chain. For more information go to www.zenithios.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity (as of 3/31/2026). The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com