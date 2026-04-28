KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to TSC SPV Funding, LLC, Series 2026-1 Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings TSC SPV Funding, LLC (the Issuer), Series 2026-1 (TROP 2026-1), Class A-2 and Class M notes, a whole business securitization (WBS). TROP 2026-1 represents the issuer’s second securitization in which Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC (TSC, the Manager, or the Company) contributed substantially all of its revenue-generating assets to the Issuer as collateral for the offered notes. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding Series 2024-1 Class A-1 VFN, Class A-1-LR and A-2 Notes (the Existing Notes and, together with the Series 2026-1 Notes, the Notes). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2026-1 Notes.

Founded in 1997, TSC is a franchisor of limited-service restaurants in the United States offering smoothies, wraps, bowls, and other healthy menu options. As of year-end 2025, the system generated approximately $1.5 billion in systemwide sales (SWS) and had 1,668 locations across 44 states and Washington D.C., representing an approximately 100% franchised system. The collateral includes existing and future franchise and license agreements, revenue from rebate agreements, other fees and income, intellectual property, and related revenues therein.

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