Bowker expands its offerings with Narrative Muse

CHATHAM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowker has announced a new partnership with Narrative Muse that will give its customers across the publishing ecosystem access to content discovery and audience intelligence services. Through the partnership, Bowker customers will be able to access Narrative Muse’s audience analysis and discovery services, helping authors and publishers better understand audience connection before release.

“Authors and publishers are always looking for thoughtful ways to strengthen how books are positioned and discovered,” said Mary Carlomagno, Director of Sales and Business Development at Bowker. “Narrative Muse offers a valuable new service that can support that process by helping customers explore audience connection earlier in the publishing journey.”

Bowker General Manager Beat Barblan said the partnership reflects Bowker’s ongoing commitment to helping authors and publishers bring books to market with greater confidence. “Our role in the publishing ecosystem has always been to connect authors, publishers, and booksellers with readers,” Barblan said. “Making Narrative Muse available through Bowker expands the range of tools our customers can draw on as they prepare titles for publication and discovery.”

Narrative Muse helps authors and publishing teams understand how stories may connect with different reader groups before publication. Its work can support decisions around positioning, metadata, marketing strategy, distribution, and discovery.

“Publishing invests enormous care in bringing books to readers. Narrative Muse sits alongside that process, giving authors and publishers a way to explore how a story might resonate with different audiences before it reaches the market. Bowker's trusted reach across the ecosystem makes this a natural place to make that capability more widely available,” said Nigel Lopez-McBean, CEO, Narrative Muse.

About Bowker

Bowker provides products and services that make books easier to discover, evaluate, and experience – connecting publishers, authors, and booksellers with readers. From essential identifiers like ISBNs and barcodes... to editing and copyright protection assistance... to marketing and publicity tools, Bowker offers a wide range of resources to help authors publish and promote their titles.

About Narrative Muse

Narrative Muse helps authors, publishers, and media companies understand how a story might connect with audiences before it reaches the market. Its audience intelligence work supports decisions across acquisitions, positioning, marketing, distribution, and rights, giving teams a clearer view of a title's potential earlier in the process. Narrative Muse is recognized in the UNESCO/IRCAI Global Top 100 for its ethical approach to audience intelligence.