Marlink Adds Stellar Cyber NDR to its MSSP SecOps Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company behind the industry’s leading human-augmented autonomous SOC platform, today announced that Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has integrated Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution into its Security Operations (SecOps) ecosystem. The NDR capabilities in Stellar Cyber’s award-winning Open XDR architecture enable Marlink to unify its existing tools and data, gaining even greater visibility into potential threats and strengthening network resilience.

Marlink delivers managed ICT, cybersecurity, IIoT, cloud enablement, and applications services to businesses operating in the world’s most remote environments across a wide array of industry sectors, including shipping, energy, mining and offshore, humanitarian and aid, and yachting and cruise ships. The maritime and shipping sectors, in particular, face unprecedented cybersecurity challenges, with modern vessels operating as complex digital ecosystems vulnerable to ransomware and other sophisticated attacks.

“We wanted a fast, scalable, and API-driven way to further strengthen threat detection, investigation, and response across our IT and OT environments,” said Nicolas Furgé, President of Marlink Cyber. “Stellar Cyber’s unifying SecOps platform is one of the technologies we leverage alongside other trusted partners in our security ecosystem. With its NDR capabilities, Stellar Cyber integrates with our existing tools to enhance visibility into threats, helping us proactively identify malicious traffic or unknown devices and respond quickly to protect our customers.”

Stellar Cyber built its NDR capabilities from the ground up with a unified, multi-tenant platform. Its detection engine uses behavior-based AI, not static rules. It integrates natively across the IT/OT/cloud/endpoint spectrum that comprises today’s complex industrial environment. SecOps teams and MSSPs are empowered with greater attack surface visibility, built-in workflow automation, intelligent security alert triage, and open data source ingestion—all without forcing users into vendor lock-in.

“Cybersecurity is increasingly critical in mission-critical industries like shipping and maritime because an attack can impact environmental safety, global trade, financial stability, and national security. As a result, more companies in this space rely on MSSPs like Marlink to protect their connected systems,” said Jeff Hill, Global Senior Director, Service Providers and MSSPs at Stellar Cyber. “Marlink sought an open, flexible NDR security solution to help bring clarity and visibility to their SecOps. We’re proud to provide an open, flexible security operations tool for Marlink as they continue to improve and simplify security management across their customer base.”

About Marlink:

For companies operating in the world’s most challenging environments – from merchant vessels to offshore and onshore energy operations, from humanitarian organizations to cruise ships and superyachts – Marlink creates and delivers possibilities, anywhere.

Marlink is a managed service provider and global leader in remote ICT solutions with annual revenues surpassing $800 million and 1,500 employees operating in more than 30 countries.

Wherever our customers are in the world, we deliver them possibilities to work smarter and to operate more effectively, more safely, more sustainably - without the limitations of technology.

With our possibility platform, we enable a comprehensive suite of end-to-end managed solutions (Connectivity, Network, Cyber Security, Cloud & IT, IoT & Apps), supported by professional services, unmatched global operations and delivery capabilities and local support teams.

As a global company with a local focus we help make tomorrow’s possibilities today’s realities.

For further information please visit www.marlink.com.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is the only AI-driven SecOps platform purpose-built for MSSPs and lean enterprise security teams. Since 2015, we’ve been illuminating the darkest corners of cybersecurity to help organizations see every threat, know what matters most, and act with speed and confidence — always with the human in the loop.

By applying the right tool to the right problem, Stellar Cyber combines machine learning to uncover hidden anomalies, agentic AI to guide responses in real time, and human-augmented decision-making where expertise is essential. The result is real-world impact: analyst productivity improved by more than 80%, false positives reduced by over 90%, and security teams free to focus on what matters.

Our award-winning, open SecOps platform unifies SIEM, NDR / OT, ITDR / UEBA, detection, investigation, triage, response, and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. Stellar Cyber is trusted by one-third of the world’s top 250 MSSPs and over 14,000 organizations worldwide.

Learn more at stellarcyber.ai.