Beth Israel Lahey Health Partners with Heidi to Roll Out Ambient AI Scribing Capabilities to All of its Physicians

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) and Heidi announced BILH is rolling out Heidi to all of the health system’s physicians following a successful smaller-scale implementation of the tool across its facilities. The positive outcome from the initial deployment illustrates the massive impact ambient AI tools can have on alleviating burnout and providing a better employee experience for physicians.

Nearly half of all physicians in the U.S. report burnout, which has made addressing the stress and exhaustion created by burdensome documentation and administrative tasks a major priority for health systems. Many physicians also report that they are considering leaving the profession, with a turnover rate of 6-7%. With more than 6,000 providers across 14 hospitals and 175 primary care practices, preventing burnout is one of BILH's top priorities.

“Leveraging innovative technologies is key to improving our workforce and patient experience,” said Rob Fields, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, Beth Israel Lahey Health. “Heidi has helped our clinicians by alleviating administrative burdens on their daily caseload.”

When BILH chose Heidi as a solution, they opted for a tool that prioritizes what clinicians look for in an AI scribe. This hyper-focus on clinician preferences led to high adoption rates, reduced burnout, improved patient rapport, and enhanced documentation quality.

“Our work with BILH is a great example of what happens when clinicians themselves champion tools that feel natural and meet their unique needs when it comes to clinical documentation,” said Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Heidi. “When you obsess over the end user experience and focus on genuine adoption instead of mandating implementation, you can make a meaningful difference in a clinician’s day-to-day life. BILH understood from the start that if you want clinical AI to stick, you can't force a one-size-fits-all solution on people who spent a decade learning how to practice medicine their own way. Give them something that adapts to them, and you'll see real usage.”

Heidi’s implementation at BILH illustrates how ambient AI can deliver almost immediate relief to physicians under strain, an outcome that ultimately benefits providers, patients, and the system at large. After a 6-month trial where Heidi was offered to 1,000 providers, a majority had adopted the technology. A survey of the users showed:

89% said that they were satisfied with the quality of the note Heidi generated

88% said that Heidi captured complex medical terms

90% said they felt more present with their patients and made more eye contact when using the tool

74% said the time they spent outside work hours had been reduced

82% said that they experienced reduced cognitive load during their visit

One physician at BILH shared their experience using Heidi, saying, “I have been so impressed with Heidi. I have been telling many of my colleagues how much of a game changer this is for documentation. One of the best aspects of Heidi is our ability to devote all our attention to the patient while they are talking. I no longer take copious notes while they are telling me their medical history. The [information] generated from the transcript is succinct and accurate—even better than if I had dictated the note.”

You can take a look at the full initial impact assessment by clicking here. Learn more about Heidi’s AI scribe at https://www.heidihealth.com.

About Beth Israel Lahey Health

Beth Israel Lahey Health is a healthcare system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,700 physicians and 39,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner to expand clinical capacity by automating administrative work — documentation, form filling, and task management — so clinicians can focus on patients. Used across emergency departments, general practice, and specialist clinics, Heidi supports more than 2 million consults each week in 110 languages from 116 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund - Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001.