Real Time Medical Systems, Allina Health Collaborate to Better Coordinate Hospitals with Skilled Nursing Facility Care

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smoother patient transitions from hospitals to continuing care facilities and better patient outcomes are now possible thanks to a collaboration between Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading post-acute analytics solution for post-hospital care, and Allina Health, a large nonprofit health system serving Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This month, the organizations launched Real Time’s AI-driven platform within several skilled nursing facilities to enhance care coordination and ensure smoother transitions through real-time, actionable insights.

“By combining Allina Health’s patient-centered approach with Real Time’s post-acute clinical insights, we create a proactive model that drives earlier interventions, reduces readmissions, and supports healthier outcomes across the continuum of care.” Share

Patients who leave the hospital for skilled nursing facilities are among those most likely to return to the hospital. CMS data used in national quality programs show that about one in five hospital patients is readmitted, and people discharged to skilled nursing facilities face even higher risk – historically, nearly one in four returns to the hospital within 30 days.¹,² These numbers highlight why it is critical to focus on efforts that improve care coordination and help patients recover safely without unnecessary trips back to the hospital.

Leveraging Real Time’s AI-driven interventional analytics platform, Allina Health and more than 40 participating skilled nursing facilities – from Minnesota communities such as Princeton, New Ulm, and Buffalo to River Falls, Wisconsin – will gain live access to post-acute clinical care data. This enables early detection of changes in a patient’s condition and targeted strategies to help prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.

“This project marks a significant step forward in redefining how health systems and nursing facilities collaborate,” said Joan Neuscheler, Chief Executive Officer of Real Time. “By combining Allina Health’s patient-centered approach with Real Time’s post-acute clinical insights, we create a proactive model that drives earlier interventions, reduces readmissions, and supports healthier outcomes across the continuum of care.”

Allina Health emphasized the importance of the program. “This approach improves patient safety, strengthens continuity of care, and delivers meaningful improvements in clinical and safety outcomes,” said Nate Dahle, Director of Operations, Allina Health. “Working with Real Time and leveraging their AI solution will strengthen how we work with skilled nursing facilities and allow us to identify changes in a patient’s condition earlier, address issues before they escalate, and reduce potential rehospitalizations.”

This initiative is part of Allina Health’s overall approach to reduce hospital length of stay and readmissions. Similar programs at other health systems that use Real Time’s solution have reduced readmissions by up to 50% and improved coordination across settings, ensuring every patient receives high-quality, connected care. For more information about Real Time’s post-acute analytics solution, visit www.realtimemed.com.

¹ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. 2024 Measure Updates and Specifications Report: Skilled Nursing Facility Value‑Based Purchasing Program – Skilled Nursing Facility 30‑Day All‑Cause Readmission Measure (Version 2.0). Baltimore, MD: CMS; 2023. https://www.cms.gov/files/document/snfrm-pdf.pdf

² Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. ACO #35 – Skilled Nursing Facility 30‑Day Readmission Measure: Measure Information Form. Baltimore, MD: CMS; 2016. https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Medicare-Fee-for-Service-Payment/sharedsavingsprogram/Downloads/ACO-35.pdf

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST R2 Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves value-based care outcomes by reducing avoidable hospital readmissions/admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is a nonprofit health care system serving Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dedicated to preventing and treating illness and improving the health of individuals, families and communities. Through a network of more than 90 clinics, 12 hospital campuses, 13 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers, home care and emergency medical transportation, Allina Health provides high-quality care from birth through end-of-life.

Allina Health Institutes are at the forefront of the mission, which offer nationally recognized experts and advanced care in key specialties:

Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute – A leader in cardiovascular innovation, research and care delivery through clinical trials, publications and training 4,000+ providers annually, it is consistently rated ‘High Performing’ by U.S. News & World Report .





. Allina Health Cancer Institute – Providing comprehensive, personalized and innovative oncology care across the full cancer journey, delivered at ten locations—including its three largest hospitals, which U.S. News & World Report consistently rates “High Performing” in multiple oncology specialties.





consistently rates “High Performing” in multiple oncology specialties. Allina Health Brain and Spine Institute – Delivering advanced neurologic and spine care through Givens Brain Tumor Program, two nationally accredited stroke centers and an elite Adult Neurology Residency Program, while earning recognition from Becker’s, Newsweek & U.S. News & World Report.

Together, these institutes exemplify Allina Health’s commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and compassionate care. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.