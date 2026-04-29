FPT and Shinhan Bank Deepen AI-Driven Cooperation Across Digital Finance, Startups, and Next-Gen Technologies

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT and Shinhan Bank Co.,Ltd. (Korea) (“Shinhan Bank”) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to expand cooperation in digital finance, startup ecosystems, and strategic technologies, with AI as a key enabler to unlock new opportunities across innovation ecosystems in Vietnam and South Korea.

This move will expand cooperation in digital finance, startup ecosystems, and strategic technologies, with AI as a key enabler to unlock new opportunities across innovation ecosystems in Vietnam and South Korea. Share

The MOU exchange ceremony took place during the Viet Nam-South Korea Business Forum in Hanoi, held during South Korean President H.E. Lee Jae Myung’s official visit to Vietnam, highlighting a growing momentum in bilateral cooperation in these sectors.

Combining Shinhan Bank’s financial sector expertise and local understanding with FPT’s strengths in digital transformation, AI, and core banking, the partnership is expected to support Shinhan Bank’s next phase of growth while opening stronger pathways for collaboration between Vietnam and South Korea.

Particularly, FPT and Shinhan Bank will explore new opportunities for joint innovation, applying AI and Big Data to accelerate solution development, strengthen ecosystem connectivity, and unlock new digital value. Both sides will also deepen exchange and cooperation in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, low-altitude economy, future mobility, and other next-generation technologies.

This collaboration also creates a platform for startups, enterprises, and ecosystem players in both markets to turn ideas into scalable business opportunities. As part of the effort, FPT and Shinhan Bank will support Korean and Vietnamese startups entering each other’s markets, accelerating soft landing, local connections, and mutual platforms for long-term growth, ultimately driving more forward-looking digital financial capabilities in both countries.

“South Korea is moving decisively to scale AI in financial services and direct more capital toward the strategic industries that will shape its next growth cycle. Together with Shinhan Bank, we will shape more scalable, AI-first models for digital finance while strengthening links between startups, enterprises, and innovation ecosystems across high-potential areas for Vietnam and South Korea,” said Ha Minh Tuan, FPT Korea Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

“This collaboration aligns with the growing momentum of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, where innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship are key drivers of shared growth. As Vietnam’s leading technology company, FPT will continue contributing our capabilities in AI, digital transformation, and engineering to cross-border collaborations,” Tuan added.

“Vietnam is emerging as a key hub in the global supply chain. By strengthening collaboration with leading partners in Vietnam, Shinhan Bank aims to develop innovative financial models, support Korean enterprises in expanding their operations in Vietnam, and serve as a trusted financial partner contributing to the development of the financial sectors in both countries,” said Jung Sang Hyuk, President & CEO, Shinhan Bank.

FPT and Shinhan Bank's partnership dates back to 2018 with a focus on digital banking modernization and fintech solutions, laying the groundwork for broader collaboration. The relationship has since expanded across the Shinhan ecosystem, notably with FPT enabling Shinhan Life Insurance to strengthen operational efficiency and customer experience through AI, Big Data, and IoT, alongside other green and intelligent transformation initiatives.

Since entering South Korea in 2016, FPT has established itself as a trusted digital partner delivering end-to-end IT services to leading enterprises across sectors, including LG Electronics, LG CNS, and Shinsegae I&C, among others. With a growing footprint across Seoul, Daegu, and Pangyo, the tech firm now boasts more than 300 on-site experts and over 2,500 offshore engineers serving the market, with strong traction in automotive, SAP, ERP, and low-code services.

Built on an AI-First strategy, robust infrastructure, and industry-tailored AI solutions for the BFSI sector, FPT is well-positioned to help financial institutions accelerate digital banking transformation, scale fintech innovation, and capture new opportunities between South Korea and Vietnam.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Bank Co.,Ltd. (SHBKR) is the flagship bank of Shinhan Financial Group, one of the leading financial groups in Korea. Established in 1982, SHBKR provides a full range of financial services, including corporate and retail banking, wealth management, and international banking.

Shinhan Financial Group and SHBKR are recognized among Korea’s top 10 Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), reflecting their strong financial position and critical role in the national banking system.

SHBKR operates an extensive global network across more than 20 countries with over 160 locations, supporting cross-border investment, trade, and business connectivity. In Southeast Asia, the bank is present in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, and Cambodia, with Vietnam identified as a key strategic market.

In recent years, SHBKR has accelerated its digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations and customer journey. The bank continues to invest in data infrastructure and advanced digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen risk management, and deliver more personalized financial solutions.

For more information about Shinhan Bank Korea, please visit https://www.shinhan.com/