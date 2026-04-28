Promega Authorizes UBC RNA & Formulation Core to Distribute NanoLuc-Encoding mRNA for LNP and mRNA Delivery Research

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new agreement between Promega Corporation and the RNA & Formulation Core at the University of British Columbia will enable the facility to manufacture and distribute mRNA constructs incorporating the sequence encoding NanoLuc® luciferase. This will facilitate researchers working with mRNA and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to apply the powerful bioluminescent reporter in workflows aimed at measuring mRNA delivery and expression across LNP and therapeutic mRNA research applications.

“Luciferase-based systems have played a central role in RNA research and delivery development for decades,” says Andrew Varley, Director of the RNA & Formulation Core at the University of British Columbia. “Through this agreement with Promega, we will be able to offer next-generation NanoLuc® RNA reagents that support a wide range of bright intracellular, secreted and transient luminescent controls.”

NanoLuc® Luciferase in RNA and Lipid Nanoparticle Research

mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) research has rapidly expanded since the arrival of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. Researchers are developing therapeutic strategies that use LNPs to deliver mRNA to specific organs and tissues. A key challenge of this work is ensuring that mRNA cargo is reaching the correct target and being translated upon arrival.

When NanoLuc-encoding mRNA is delivered and translated inside a cell, the resulting NanoLuc protein produces a bioluminescent signal that indicates whether the mRNA reached its target and was successfully expressed. NanoLuc is a small, highly-stable enzyme engineered at Promega for optimal performance as a luminescent reporter. These properties make NanoLuc-encoding mRNA a particularly valuable tool for researchers working to optimize mRNA delivery systems, where precise, sensitive measurement of expression is essential.

“NanoLuc was engineered to give researchers a more sensitive and reliable signal than conventional reporter systems,” says Kevin Kopish, Associate Fellow of Product Discovery & Adoption at Promega. “The UBC RNA & Formulation Core has the infrastructure and expertise to deliver this technology into the labs that are pushing the mRNA and LNP field forward.”

The UBC RNA & Formulation Core simplifies access for labs to professionally produced, quality-controlled NanoLuc-encoding mRNA, removing the independent licensing and in-house production requirements that previously limited access. NanoLuc-encoding mRNA is immediately available to order through the UBC RNA & Formulation Core.

Learn more about NanoLuc® luciferase at www.promega.com/nanoluc.

Quick Facts

Promega Corporation has authorized the University of British Columbia RNA & Formulation Core to manufacture and distribute mRNA constructs incorporating the sequence encoding NanoLuc® luciferase.

NanoLuc® luciferase is a small (19.1kDa), highly stable bioluminescent reporter engineered by Promega, producing a signal more than 150 times brighter than conventional luciferase systems.

Research applications include LNP delivery optimization, mRNA vaccine development, cancer immunotherapy, gene therapy and self-amplifying RNA studies.

Distribution is authorized for research use only to recipients at both non-profit institutions and for-profit companies.

NanoLuc-encoding mRNA constructs are available to order through the UBC RNA & Formulation Core at rfcore.msl.ubc.ca

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com.