American Financial Network Partnership with Emapta Recognized for Excellence in the American Business Awards

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emapta, a global leader in offshore AI-ready dedicated staffing and workforce advisory services, announced today that its partnership with American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN), a nationally recognized U.S. mortgage banking company, has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for Achievement in Collaboration and Partnership in the American Business Awards®.

The entry was deemed a winner out of the more than 3,600 nominations submitted this year in this, one of the nation’s leading business awards programs.

The award given to Emapta and AFN honors the companies’ partnership in building a dedicated global staffing model that enabled AFN to rapidly expand operational capacity while maintaining compliance, quality and alignment in a highly regulated industry.

AFN has more than two decades of experience delivering residential lending solutions across all 50 states and is one of the fastest-growing mortgage bankers in the U.S., serving over 100,000 customers; 1 in every 300 home loans in the U.S. is managed through the platform.

Combining the flexibility and efficiency of offshore talent with the visibility, accountability and cultural integration of in-house teams, Emapta’s dedicated staffing model enabled AFN to create a more agile operating model built for growth. In nine months, AFN was able to conduct a rapid scale-up from 3 to 150 business professionals in key areas, such as compliance, accounting, IT and human resources.

With this new global workforce, AFN has achieved a 300 percent increase in loan fundings, with higher customer satisfaction due to faster turnaround. This approach translated into around-the-clock productivity, improved planning cycles and the ability to absorb surges in loan volume without compromising the customer experience.

“Emapta is proud to partner with AFN and honored to be recognized with this award,” said Christina Snyder, Chief Growth Officer and U.S. President at Emapta. “This recognition reflects the impact of building global teams with purpose, alignment and a long-term view. AFN was not looking for a transactional outsourcing model; they wanted a true extension of their business. Together, we built a dedicated, culturally aligned team that enabled AFN to scale with speed, strengthen operational resilience and uphold the high standards required in mortgage lending.”

“Working with our offshore team has been one of the most positive experiences in my career,” said Chris Uldricks, Regional HECM Manager for AFN. “Their dedication, eagerness, and professionalism have driven our growth. Without them, achieving that 300 percent increase in loan fundings wouldn’t have been possible. Emapta truly delivered beyond our expectations.”

About Emapta

A pioneer in the outsourcing industry, Emapta is creating a new standard for how businesses leverage high performing offshore and nearshore teams, offering maximum control, transparent pricing, no salary mark-ups and flexibility as a seamless extension of onshore teams. Providing dedicated teams across 30+ locations in the world’s most skilled talent hubs, Emapta offers clients tailored solutions backed by workforce advisory services, supercharging talent strategies with AI-readiness, agility and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2010 and a certified B Corp, Emapta supports more than 1,000 clients in 30+ countries with a global workforce of more than 12,000 team members. By continuously adapting to market demands, Emapta remains at the forefront of outsourcing, defining the future of work and enabling clients to access AI-ready talent globally.

To learn more, visit www.emapta.com or follow Emapta on LinkedIn.