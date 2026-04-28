NACHC and NextGen Healthcare Join Forces to Support Leaders Driving Digital Innovation at Community Health Centers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) and NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership to expand efforts to support community health centers (CHCs) in advancing digital innovation and operational success at CHCs nationwide. This strategic partnership includes the creation of a first-of-its-kind NACHC Leadership Exchange for Chief Information Officers (CIOs), IT directors, and other health care administrators who oversee IT strategy and decision-making at CHCs.

“This special partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to helping community health centers thrive,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. Share

CHCs comprise the largest primary care network in the United States, serving 52 million people, or 1 in 7 Americans, with a workforce of 326,000. This collaboration reflects NACHC and NextGen Healthcare’s shared commitment to developing healthcare IT leaders who can successfully navigate emerging challenges and position CHCs for long-term success.

“Community Health Centers are the most innovative part of our health system and, with the rapid innovations in technology and AI, we need to build and support CIOs and digital health leaders on the frontlines of primary care,” said Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, president and CEO, NACHC. “This partnership represents the kind of leadership development our CHCs need right now to assure CHCs are both high-trust and high-tech for the communities we serve.”

“This special partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to helping community health centers thrive,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer, NextGen Healthcare. “Together, we are focused on advancing technology capabilities at CHCs nationwide to deliver better care quality and outcomes while also developing IT leaders equipped to harness the tremendous pace and scale of healthcare IT innovation.”

The CIO Leadership Exchange will equip CHC IT leaders to harness data, AI, and other digital tools, and ensure technology truly serves patients, providers, and communities.

“Community health centers are proven leaders in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Luis Padilla, MD, Chief Health Officer, NACHC. “As care delivery becomes more data-driven and technology-enabled, these new CIO training offerings will help leaders build on that success to leverage digital tools to strengthen care coordination and enhance the whole-person care that health centers are known for providing.”

“Community health centers consistently outperform other ambulatory providers on measures such as screening for obesity, tobacco use, and depression—critical first steps in delivering whole-person care,” said Robert Murry, PhD, MD, chief medical officer, NextGen Healthcare. “What’s even more compelling is that FQHCs and CHCs leveraging technology from NextGen Healthcare are raising the bar even higher. HRSA UDS data indicates that NextGen Healthcare client organizations are outperforming their peers and setting new standards for quality and preventative care. Our expanded partnership with NACHC is the next evolution of our commitment to helping community health centers thrive.”

"Technology leadership is paramount for the future strategic success of FQHCs and CHCs. With this new CIO leadership program delivered by NACHC and supported by NextGen Healthcare, we plan to train the next generation of leaders on what makes a successful IT leader,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, CPHIMS, senior vice president and chief information officer of Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc., in Philadelphia, and a faculty advisor for the NACHC Leadership Exchange for CIOs. “Not just as a purchaser of solutions, but as a leader who is able to position their health center on the cutting edge of technology for future success."

Applications for the NACHC Leadership Exchange for CIOs will open later this year, and all CHC technology leaders are encouraged to apply. The course will feature subject matter experts and innovators from across the health care ecosystem, and its curriculum will cover real-world issues such as:

AI and machine learning

Cybersecurity and risk management

Interoperability (fast health care interoperability resources)

Strategic executive influence

Population health and value-based care enablement

Infrastructure, cloud, and virtualization

Communication and interpersonal effectiveness

Governance and board-level engagement

IT Financial Management

About NACHC

NACHC’s mission is to champion Community Health Centers delivering affordable, effective, comprehensive primary care that is community-driven and improves health for all. For more information, visit www.nachc.org.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare is the technology partner for diverse ambulatory practices with evolving business needs. We combine performance at scale with the operational flexibility practices need to adapt, grow and thrive. Our intelligent, integrated solutions help practices navigate complexity with confidence—improving operations, driving sustainable financial progress, and supporting clinicians, staff and patients across the care continuum. With NextGen, practices are prepared for whatever comes next. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.