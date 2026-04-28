ezCater Announces Enterprise Integration with Concur Expense

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today launched an enterprise integration with Concur® Expense to bring organization-wide visibility into food expenses and automated receipt management to ezCater customers.

“Workplace food has evolved from an occasional perk to a strategic asset, and the administrative process to support that cannot be a burden,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. “Our SAP Concur integration brings corporate food orders into the same workflow as expense management. By automating receipt capture, we’re delivering visibility and policy compliance to finance teams, while giving precious time back to employees. This means less time chasing receipts, better tracking of food spend, and more time enjoying the food."

ezCater enables organizations to order and manage workplace food, from daily employee meal programs to large-scale catering for meetings and events. Food spend is a large category within corporate expenses, and integrating with SAP Concur helps organizations automate reconciliation, reduce reporting errors, and strengthen financial control over food expenses.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Effortless receipt management : Food receipts from employees go automatically to Concur Expense, improving compliance and saving time on every ezCater order.

: Food receipts from employees go automatically to Concur Expense, improving compliance and saving time on every ezCater order. Automatic receipt correction : When an order is refunded or updated, correction receipts go automatically to Concur Expense, keeping expense reports accurate without requiring manual intervention.

: When an order is refunded or updated, correction receipts go automatically to Concur Expense, keeping expense reports accurate without requiring manual intervention. Organization-wide enablement : Organizations can activate the integration in a single step for the entire company, with no individual setup required.

: Organizations can activate the integration in a single step for the entire company, with no individual setup required. Centralized visibility: Finance teams get an organization-wide view of ezCater orders and expenses, simplifying reconciliation, audit readiness, and budgeting.

On average, ezCater customers save 20 hours per month on food management tasks, and 85% say ezCater helps them save time managing receipts and expense reports. The ezCater integration with SAP Concur will extend those efficiency gains by automating receipt forwarding and corrections at scale.

ezCater is now available in the SAP Concur App Center. To learn more about how ezCater’s Concur Expense integration can automate food expense management, visit https://www.ezcater.com/company/lp/concur/.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from employee meal programs to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them new high-value customers and large orders. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.