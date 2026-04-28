ECS Rebrands to Everforth ECS, Strengthening Government Mission Support Under Unified Everforth Brand

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a provider of advanced technology solutions in data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation, today announced its rebranding to Everforth™ ECS®. This change reflects its parent company’s rebranding from ASGN Incorporated to Everforth, Inc. (NYSE: EFOR). Everforth is a leading technology and digital engineering company that helps organizations Adapt and Thrive™ in a world of constant change.

"At Everforth ECS, we remain the same mission-driven, tech-powered partner our customers know and trust." Share

As Everforth’s federal government segment, Everforth ECS will continue to focus on delivering secure, mission-focused technology solutions to U.S. government customers across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies — now backed by the expanded scale, innovation, and collaborative power of the broader $4 billion Everforth enterprise. Everforth ECS is one of seven ASGN subsidiaries that have now unified under the single, dynamic Everforth identity.

This transition does not change the company’s customer commitments. Everforth ECS’ customers will continue to work with the same dedicated team of experts, program teams, and leadership they do today. While ECS Federal, LLC has rebranded to Everforth ECS, all contractual and legal documentation will maintain the legal name ECS Federal, LLC.

“At Everforth ECS, we remain the same mission-driven, tech-powered partner our customers know and trust. Our customers and partners can expect an expanded reach with deeper collaboration across Everforth’s family of commercial brands; greater access to specialized capabilities; and increased enterprise scale to help agencies meet increasingly complex mission challenges with speed and innovation,” said Donnie Scott, president of Everforth ECS.

Continuity for Customers, Growth for the Future

The transition to Everforth ECS underscores long-term stability and investment in the government sector. The company’s contract vehicles, certifications, facilities, and cleared workforce remain unchanged and industry leading.

“Our government customers operate in environments where trust, continuity, and performance are non-negotiable,” said Ted Hanson, CEO of Everforth. “This evolution of our government segment strengthens what we’ve always done well while expanding what we can deliver. Everforth ECS now brings greater scale, deeper expertise, and more integrated capabilities to help defense, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies move faster and achieve their most critical missions. We are proud to carry this legacy forward under the Everforth name.”

Strengthening Mission Outcomes Through Unified Capabilities

As Everforth ECS, the company continues to serve defense, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies with advanced solutions in data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT modernization.

Through closer alignment with Everforth’s broader portfolio — including complementary digital engineering, commercial technology, and consulting capabilities — Everforth ECS enhances its ability to:

Deliver integrated, cross-domain solutions at enterprise scale

at enterprise scale Accelerate secure AI adoption and mission-aligned modernization

and mission-aligned modernization Expand access to certified technical talent and innovation accelerators and playbooks

and innovation accelerators and playbooks Increase agility and flexibility in modern delivery models

in modern delivery models Drive greater efficiency and mission impact across government programs

The Everforth unified enterprise structure enables streamlined collaboration while preserving the operational security, focus, and government expertise that defined the ECS brand for decades.

The rebrand will roll out across digital platforms, marketing materials, and corporate communications in the coming months. Customers and partners can expect a seamless rebrand experience.

For more information, visit www.everforthecs.com.

About Everforth ECS

Everforth ECS, a key segment of Everforth, is a trusted IT systems integrator serving U.S. government agencies. Everforth ECS provides modern digital solutions that enable fast, informed decision-making and support the effective execution of government missions.

Everforth ECS’ leading-edge AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and data management solutions boost collaboration, innovation, and workforce productivity while protecting critical agency data and assets. Backed by the scale and capabilities of the broader Everforth enterprise, Everforth ECS delivers secure, mission-ready technology solutions that help agencies adapt and thrive in a world of constant change. For more information, visit www.everforthecs.com.