Vultr Deploys NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano Omni to Streamline Multimodal Enterprise Agent Systems

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately held cloud infrastructure company, today expands its ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA by deploying NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano Omni: a highly efficient open multimodal model delivering advanced reasoning and understanding with industry leading accuracy. Vultr now enables developers to deploy Nemotron 3 Nano Omni on dedicated NVIDIA GPU clusters as well as access directly through Vultr’s serverless inference service accelerated by NVIDIA Dynamo 1.0.

Vultr expands its ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA by deploying NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano Omni Share

This latest addition to the Nemotron 3 family of open models is designed to accelerate enterprise agent task completion, powering sub-agents that understand and reason across audio, video, images, documents, and text in enterprise agent systems. Nemotron 3 Nano Omni is open, making it fully customizable, with transparency and control across deployment environments.

“We have embraced NVIDIA Nemotron to reinvent enterprise AI inference for our customers, and we’re thrilled to deliver the highly efficient and accurate Nemotron 3 Nano Omni model to improve the performance of their agentic projects,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “We’re committed to providing high-performance infrastructure for agentic AI, and Nemotron 3 Nano Omni offers a powerful boost to these capabilities.”

As an NVIDIA Preferred Partner and Exemplar Cloud, Vultr delivers GPU-accelerated infrastructure to innovators across the globe. Vultr provides optimum intelligence and efficiency when running NVIDIA Nemotron open models without unnecessary lock-in or developer overhead. Later this year, Vultr will expand its NVIDIA Dynamo deployment into its fleet of next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform systems.

"As enterprise agents start taking on more complex, multimodal tasks, teams need models and infrastructure that can scale seamlessly as people realize how much productivity they gain with AI agents," said Amanda Saunders, Director of Generative AI Software at NVIDIA. "With Nemotron 3 Omni Nano now available on Vultr, developers can build and launch agent systems that keep up as enterprises build agents to power the future of work."

Vultr amplifies the power of NVIDIA AI infrastructure with a comprehensive stack of cloud-native applications, streamlining the development, deployment and optimization of AI agents and agent systems. With 33 cloud data center regions on six continents, Vultr enables organizations to scale their initiatives globally while ensuring high performance and airtight compliance.

To learn more about how Vultr is driving agentic AI innovation with GPU-accelerating computing, visit vultr.com.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. In December 2024 Vultr announced an equity financing at a $3.5 billion valuation. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company.

Learn more at: www.vultr.com.