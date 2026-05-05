Aptiv and Comau to Co-Develop Next-Generation Solutions for Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Industrial Logistics

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland & TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, and Comau, a worldwide leader in industrial automation, today announced a collaboration to explore the co-development of next-generation intelligent automation solutions designed to help industrial customers operate more safely, efficiently, and autonomously. Via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the MoU establishes a framework for the two companies to evaluate joint development in key areas of focus including advanced robotics, autonomous systems, and automated warehouse and logistics systems.

“Robotics and industrial automation are evolving quickly, with systems that sense, think, and act in real time at the edge,” said Jay Bellissimo, Senior Vice President and President, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv. “Through our work with Comau, we aim to combine Aptiv’s advanced perception, compute, and software solutions with Comau’s deep expertise in robotics and large-scale industrial deployment, to help customers build smarter, safer automation without the cost and complexity that has historically slowed adoption.”

“Comau’s planned partnership with Aptiv creates a powerful combination of complementary strengths. Together, we can deliver advanced robotic and digital solutions that help customers in many different sectors modernize operations, accelerate AI adoption, and prepare for a future where autonomy is foundational to industrial productivity,” said Giovanni Volpes, Chief Extended Europe Officer, Comau.

The proposed collaboration combines Aptiv’s industry-leading portfolio, including proven Wind River edge platforms and Aptiv PULSE™ sensor and high-performance interconnect solutions, with Comau’s technology portfolio and expertise in robotics, automation, and large-scale deployment across complex production environments all over the world.

This initial phase of the cooperation is expected to explore several high-value use cases across the industrial automation landscape:

Advanced Robotics : Next-generation perception solutions and compute reference architectures for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Collaborative Robots (CoBots) and other autonomous platforms, validated with real-world Comau use cases.

: Next-generation perception solutions and compute reference architectures for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Collaborative Robots (CoBots) and other autonomous platforms, validated with real-world Comau use cases. AI-Enabled Warehouse & Logistics Automation : Enhancement of Comau’s Automha logistics software, drawing on Wind River cloud and edge technologies to support AI/ML at the edge, improve system intelligence, real-time responsiveness, and lifecycle management across logistics operations.

: Enhancement of Comau’s Automha logistics software, drawing on Wind River cloud and edge technologies to support AI/ML at the edge, improve system intelligence, real-time responsiveness, and lifecycle management across logistics operations. High-Performance Interconnect for Industrial Environments: Ruggedized cabling, micro and modular connectors, and cable assemblies engineered for performance, durability, and weight efficiency in demanding robotic applications.

Ruggedized cabling, micro and modular connectors, and cable assemblies engineered for performance, durability, and weight efficiency in demanding robotic applications. Radar & Vision-Based Industrial Safety: Alternative safety architecture integrating deterministic compute and multizone monitoring to improve worker protection while reducing cost and system complexity.

This collaboration seeks to build on Comau’s longstanding use of Wind River’s VxWorks in its industrial controllers as well as the use of Comau robots in Aptiv manufacturing facilities, with the goal of extending the relationship across Aptiv’s broader portfolio of perception, compute, sensing, and interconnect solutions.

As industrial automation grows more complex, Aptiv and Comau share a vision for making it more accessible, aiming to deliver solutions that are smarter, safer, and built for our customers’ operational needs.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end-markets. Visit aptiv.com.

About Comau

Comau is a worldwide leader in delivering advanced automation solutions across diverse industries. Together with Automha, a fully owned company specializing in global intralogistics and warehousing automation, Comau is enabling companies of all sizes in almost any industry to unlock the full potential of automation, robotics, and digital technologies – and to increase their efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness in rapidly growing markets.

www.comau.com | www.automha.com