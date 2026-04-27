University of Utah Health and IVI RMA North America Form Strategic Affiliation to Expand Access to Fertility Care and Train New Reproductive Endocrinologists

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Utah Health, recognized internationally for excellence in clinical care, medical education, and research, and IVI RMA North America, a global leader in fertility care and assisted reproduction, today jointly announced a strategic affiliation. The collaboration with the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah will advance reproductive medicine, expand access to quality fertility care for the more than 16 million residents in the Mountain West region—including rural and remote communities facing significant barriers to fertility services—and prepare the next generation of reproductive endocrinologists (REIs) with hands-on training and research opportunities.

Through this collaboration, IVI RMA North America will add complementary strengths that build on the exceptional work, including mentorship from board-certified REIs with deep regional expertise and access to an extensive international network of researchers and educators. These resources will help the program deliver the highest quality fertility care to patients while giving students, residents, and fellows experience that prepares them for advanced practice in reproductive medicine.

Looking ahead, IVI RMA North America plans to build a new, state-of-the-art fertility laboratory in 2028, which will serve as a premier laboratory for future REIs in fellowship at the University of Utah. IVI RMA North America brings decades of experience in clinic and lab operations.

“Affiliating with University of Utah Health and its renowned reproductive medicine division represents an exciting step forward in advancing fertility care and training new cohorts of REIs that will sustain and strengthen the field,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America. “We share a deep commitment to high-quality, innovative care. Together, we are providing fellows and students with real-world laboratory experiences, advanced clinical training, and mentorship that will prepare them to deliver exceptional care and shape the future of this field.”

As part of the affiliation, University of Utah fellows will have the opportunity to train directly with IVI RMA North America and the company’s board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, who have deep knowledge of Utah and the mountain states communities. They will also gain access to the expansive resources of IVI RMA Global, the world’s largest company exclusively devoted to assisted reproduction technology, and its renowned IVI RMA Global Research Alliance, a world leader in scientific research and technology development in reproductive medicine.

“Training reproductive endocrinologists is at the heart of our mission—and this relationship with IVI RMA North America takes that commitment to a new level,” said Erica Johnstone, M.D., Fellowship Director at the University of Utah. “IVI RMA’s leadership and reputation for innovation in fertility care means our students and fellows will gain valuable industry experience so they are ready to deliver excellent, evidence-based care from the moment they graduate.”

“The affiliation with University of Utah Health underscores IVI RMA North America’s goal of forging relationships to advance both patient care and physician training,” said Thomas Molinaro, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at IVI RMA North America. “Our investments into shared research, innovation, and clinical excellence translate directly into better doctors, stronger fertility programs, and broader access for families.”

About University of Utah Health

University of Utah Health is the state’s only academic health care system, providing leading-edge and compassionate care for a referral area that encompasses 10% of the U.S., including Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and much of Nevada. A hub for health sciences research and education in the region, U of U Health has a $531 million research enterprise and trains the majority of Utah’s physicians, including more than 1,478 health care providers each year at its Colleges of Health, Nursing, and Pharmacy and Schools of Dentistry and Medicine.

With more than 27,000 employees, the system includes 12 community clinics and five hospitals: University Hospital, Huntsman Mental Health Institute, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University Orthopaedic Center, and the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital. For 16 straight years, U of U Health has ranked among the top performing U.S. academic medical centers in the rigorous Vizient Quality and Accountability Study.

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 27 IVF laboratories and has helped women and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading reproductive medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.