UiPath Advances AI-Driven Enterprise Operations with Databricks Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced that it is a validated technology partner of Databricks, the Data and AI company. This partnership introduces tailored integrations designed to bring intelligence, automation, and AI together to power the next generation of intelligent business operations.

“Together, we’re delivering governed workflows where agents access enterprise data with context and control, using a combination of UiPath Maestro and Databricks enterprise intelligence," said Vikram Kakumani, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, UiPath. Share

The integrations connect the UiPath Platform™ with the Databricks platform, enabling enterprises to move from data insights to automated action within business processes. By combining trusted data, AI-driven reasoning, and automation, organizations can improve decision-making speed, increase operational efficiency, and scale AI adoption across the enterprise.

Organizations often struggle to translate data insights into measurable business outcomes due to fragmented systems and disconnected workflows. UiPath addresses this challenge by embedding Databricks-powered intelligence directly into automated processes, allowing enterprises to act on real-time data across systems, teams, and functions.

Bringing Data, AI, and Automation Together

The integration introduces three core capabilities:

Real-Time Access to Trusted Enterprise Data

UiPath agents and automations can securely access and query unified data from Databricks, including structured and unstructured sources such as databases, documents, and logs. This ensures that automated workflows are grounded in accurate, up-to-date information.

UiPath agents and automations can securely access and query unified data from Databricks, including structured and unstructured sources such as databases, documents, and logs. This ensures that automated workflows are grounded in accurate, up-to-date information. Orchestrate Databricks Agents with UiPath Maestro ™

By serving as a unified control plane, UiPath Maestro™ seamlessly coordinates AI agents, robots, systems, documents, and people across complex, cross-functional workflows. This enables organizations to operationalize AI at scale, transforming fragmented intelligence into autonomous, outcome-driven execution.

™ By serving as a unified control plane, UiPath Maestro™ seamlessly coordinates AI agents, robots, systems, documents, and people across complex, cross-functional workflows. This enables organizations to operationalize AI at scale, transforming fragmented intelligence into autonomous, outcome-driven execution. Enterprise-Grade Governance and Transparency

UiPath delivers built-in governance, auditability, and control across automated workflows and into the Databricks platform. Organizations gain visibility into how data, AI agents, and automation interact, supporting compliance and responsible AI adoption end-to-end. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to operationalize AI at scale—transforming data-driven insights into consistent, automated execution across business operations.

Driving Measurable Business Outcomes

“Databricks brings proven data intelligence infrastructure. We bring proven process orchestration,” said Vikram Kakumani, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, UiPath. “Together, we’re delivering governed workflows where agents access enterprise data with context and control, using a combination of UiPath Maestro—orchestrating agents, robots, and people—and Databricks enterprise intelligence at the scale needed for measurable business outcomes.”

Availability

The integration mentioned between UiPath and Databricks is available today, with additional enhancements to agentic orchestration and AI capabilities planned throughout the year.

About UiPath

http://www.uipath.com/ UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by more than 10,700 organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.