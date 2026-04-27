Optable and Goodway Group Partner to Bring Agentic Advertising to Connected Commerce

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optable, the Agentic Audience Platform, today announced a partnership with Goodway Group to bring agentic advertising capabilities to the connected commerce ecosystem. Agencies now face signal loss, fragmented audiences, and complex operations. These challenges force them to rethink how they plan and execute campaigns. Through this partnership, Optable is now a key partner powering Goodway Group’s audience solution. The agency can now connect transaction-based identifiers directly into its media ecosystem and deliver more efficient, data-driven campaigns for its advertising partners. Goodway Group is defining a new operating model for connected commerce, where data, media, and activation are unified into a single, outcome-driven system.

As third-party signals degrade and consumer journeys become more distributed across channels, agencies are under increasing pressure to unify data, accelerate execution, and prove results. Yet most teams still rely on fragmented workflows, stitching together insights & activation across multiple platforms causing inefficiency and manual work.

Optable and Goodway Group are addressing this shift by embedding agentic AI directly into audience planning and activation. The goal is to help Goodway Group derive high quality insights for their advertisers and put more media dollars to work through agentic activation workflows directly with publishers. With Optable’s Agentic Audience Platform, Goodway Group can unify identity, activation, and data collaboration workflows into a single system, replacing fragmented, manual processes with agent-driven execution that moves from insight to action in real time. In this model, Goodway Group is not just activating media, but orchestrating the entire commerce lifecycle from signal to outcome across partners, platforms, and channels.

“Agencies today are being asked to operate at a level of speed and accountability that their underlying systems were never designed to support,” said Andrew Dumas, Chief Business Officer at Optable. “By bringing agentic workflows into Goodway Group’s audience platform, we are enabling their teams to connect data, intelligence, and activation seamlessly, driving better performance while maintaining control and transparency.”

The platform is already in use by more than 70 Goodway Group team members, helping streamline campaign execution and improve the quality of audience intelligence and optimization. By connecting conversion data directly into planning and activation workflows, the partnership enables more precise targeting, faster decision-making, and stronger performance in an increasingly complex media environment. This direct connection between commerce data and activation enables closed-loop measurement and more accountable media tied to real business outcomes. This positions Goodway Group at the center of the connected commerce ecosystem, where it can control how data is translated into activation and measurable growth.

For Goodway Group, the partnership reflects a broader shift toward more integrated, data-driven approaches to connected commerce. “Connected commerce requires a more unified approach to data and activation across disparate ecosystems,” said Mike Wolk, SVP of Growth and Partnerships at Goodway Group. “Optable gives us the ability to execute with greater speed and precision, helping us deliver enhanced and agile solutions for our clients as the ecosystem continues to evolve.”

In addition to the use of Optable’s own agentic tooling, Goodway also plans to utilize Optable to deploy their own AI agents as well as best-of-breed agents from third party partners. Their own agents will utilize Optable’s flexible platform and interoperate with Goodway’s custom planning tools to help them better optimize campaigns. Goodway Group also plans to leverage other buyer agents from partner companies directly within the Optable platform to maximize their insights across partners. By enabling both proprietary and third-party agents within a single interoperable environment, Goodway and Optable are building a differentiated advantage in how commerce intelligence is activated at scale.

About Optable

Optable is the Agentic Audience Platform connecting the advertising ecosystem. Its mission is to empower publishers, agencies, and brands to securely connect and activate audience data to drive smarter, more relevant, performant, and profitable advertising. Through its Agentic Collaboration framework, Optable transforms manual workflows into intelligent agent-to-agent collaboration that accelerates execution, reduces complexity, and drives better outcomes.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is a global marketing services company that unlocks growth for the world’s most progressive and forward-thinking brands. We do this by pioneering and utilizing today’s most innovative and holistic solutions across commerce, consulting, and connection to drive meaningful, impactful business outcomes for marketers. A fiercely independent, family-owned marketing partner with nearly a century of global business expertise, our differentiator is our advantage. We combine one team, multiple disciplines, and relentless impact to help continually unlock, create, and fuel new sources of growth, opportunity, and potential for your business.

Learn more: www.goodwaygroup.com/