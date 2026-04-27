JLL Standardises on SwiftConnect's Connected Access Network for Mobile Access Across Corporate Offices and Managed Assets

BIRMINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THE SECURITY EVENT (TSE)--SwiftConnect, the provider of the connected access network for places and spaces, today announced that JLL, a leading global commercial real estate services firm, has standardised on SwiftConnect's connected access network platform to deliver mobile wallet access across its corporate offices and the assets it manages, enabling employees and building occupiers to use mobile credentials in NFC wallets in place of physical badges.

JLL has standardised on SwiftConnect's platform to deliver mobile wallet access across its corporate offices and the assets it manages, enabling employees and building occupiers to use mobile credentials in NFC wallets in place of physical badges. Share

The successful pilot at its 20 Water Street headquarters in London solved core challenges faced by JLL: managing disparate access control systems across its global corporate footprint and integrating its own access control with base building landlord systems, a common complexity in multi-tenanted buildings. The SwiftConnect platform unified JLL's different access control systems into a single pass stored in employees digital NFC wallet, using HID Signo™ readers and HID Seos® credential technology, so that employees can access both base building entrances and JLL office spaces with one credential on their smartphone or wearable device.

As a result, the rollout kicked off a phased expansion at JLL’s new flagship UK headquarters and prompted JLL to use SwiftConnect’s connected access network to automate its global security approach around integrating multiple systems into a single digital access pass.

"JLL Spark recognised early on how fragmented the access control landscape was and how traditional access methods were ill-equipped to meet the growing need for frictionless, and on-demand office access, whether at a single location or a portfolio of buildings,” said Daniel Correa, Growth Principal at JLL Spark. “Our investment in SwiftConnect years ago was driven by this clear gap between how enterprises manage physical identity and access. Fast forward to today, our decision to deploy the company’s platform across JLL offices and managed assets is a natural expression of our confidence in what SwiftConnect delivers."

The SwiftConnect mobile access deployment delivers across three areas:

Unified mobile credentials and systems enable a single digital pass in NFC wallets on mobile devices, spanning two access control systems for effortless Street-to-Seat ® access.

access. Automated, self-service badge provisioning reduces administrative time and accelerated onboarding for new employees.

Centralised access management connects JLL’s global offices, delivering operational efficiencies, cost savings, and a best-in-class experience for tenants and guests.

"JLL's decision to deploy our connected access network across their own portfolio is the kind of validation that speaks for itself,” said Chip Kruger, Co-CEO at SwiftConnect. “It reflects the growing momentum SwiftConnect is experiencing across the UK and European market for a truly unified approach to access, irrespective of the existing physical security infrastructure."

Moving ahead, SwiftConnect is also scaling mobile access deployments for JLL as asset manager for its property owner clients. JLL currently manages a number of other buildings where SwiftConnect has implemented mobile access, including an ongoing deployment to 10,000 users this year.

Read the case study to learn more.

About SwiftConnect

As the provider of a connected access network for places and spaces, SwiftConnect makes access feel effortless, with permissions that enable each person to move across systems and spaces. Our platform connects existing physical access systems, identity providers, and IT ecosystems into one open, unified network, replacing friction with fluidity. Organisations can enable on-demand mobile credentials and centrally manage the physical credential lifecycle to deliver secure, consistent experiences across every door, floor, and shared resource, all without proprietary lock-in. With flexibility built in, SwiftConnect adapts as an organisation evolves, keeping people connected to the right place at the right time.