S&K Companies Awarded Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contracts

POLSON, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Global Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Under this vehicle, S&K Global Solutions will provide professional and technical services supporting mission-critical defense initiatives. Capabilities include program planning and control, managed IT and cybersecurity services, robotics and autonomous systems support, space technologies, and specialized engineering and facilities management.

This award reflects S&K Global Solutions’ experience supporting complex federal programs and delivering scalable solutions across the defense and aerospace sectors.

United Government Solutions is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

United Government Solutions is an SBA Mentor-Protégé 8(a) joint venture between S&K Mission Support, LLC and Cimarron Software Solutions Inc. Through this joint venture, United Government Solutions brings combined expertise in mission support, engineering, software and systems engineering, flight hardware design, mission operations, testing, and advanced research and development to support national defense priorities.

These awards reinforce the S&K family of companies’ role in supporting critical defense missions while continuing to deliver value to our CSKT shareholders and the communities we serve.

For more information, visit: www.sktcorp.com