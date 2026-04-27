Disbo Selects Modern Treasury to Digitize Payments for Law Firms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury announced today that Disbo — a modern payments platform for law firms — will use Modern Treasury’s payment service provider (PSP) to power payments as it builds a new platform for digital disbursements and direct deposits. This partnership pioneers a new standard for law firm payments, replacing check-heavy workflows with modern digital infrastructure.

“With Modern Treasury, we can build a platform that gives law firms and medical offices a more modern way to send and receive money, while giving us the flexibility to support the workflows and account structures they depend on.” Share

Disbo serves businesses that still manage a significant volume of paper checks in their daily operations. Many of its law firm clients receive up to 90% of payments by check, while some medical offices receive 40 to 50 checks each day. With Modern Treasury, Disbo can build a more efficient payment experience that helps customers move away from manual, check-based workflows and toward faster, digital payment methods.

“Our customers are spending too much time managing paper checks, manual processes, and operational complexity,” said Nathan Sumekh, Founder and CEO of Disbo. “With Modern Treasury, we can build a platform that gives law firms and medical offices a more modern way to send and receive money, while giving us the flexibility to support the workflows and account structures they depend on.”

Disbo is leveraging Modern Treasury to support ACH and real-time payment flows, streamline account and money movement operations, and create a foundation for scalable payment approvals and controls. By using Modern Treasury, Disbo can accelerate the development of its online platform, support clients with multiple account types, and launch a payments product on an aggressive timeline.

“Disbo is addressing a major operational pain point for law firms and medical offices by helping them transition away from paper checks,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “Our platform gives them the flexibility to build modern payment workflows, support multiple payment methods, and scale as their customers grow.”

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Disbo

Disbo is a compliant payment-processing company building the first Med-Legal Payment Network, modernizing how law firms and medical offices manage disbursements and direct deposits. Disbo replaces check-heavy workflows with rapid, digital payment infrastructure powered by Modern Treasury.