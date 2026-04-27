DoorDash Announces Significant Grocery Expansion in Canada with Empire Company Limited

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced one of its largest grocery expansions in Canada through a new partnership with Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A), bringing more than 1,000 stores across 10 provinces onto its marketplace. This comes as grocery is one of the fastest-growing categories on DoorDash in Canada.

The expansion brings 12 grocery banners from Empire’s family of brands – including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo, Farm Boy, and Longo’s – onto DoorDash. Convenience options like Needs, Boni-Soir, and Voisin are also available.

With Empire Company Limited joining the platform, DoorDash now partners with four of the largest five grocery companies in Canada (based on reported sales figures). The expansion comes amid accelerating consumer demand for on-demand grocery and retail essentials, with 25% of monthly active users on DoorDash in Canada engaging with grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail categories in December 2025.

“Home to over a dozen banners spanning coast to coast, Empire is one of the most trusted names in Canadian grocery and retail,” said Mike Goldblatt, Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and Partnerships at DoorDash. “As Canadians increasingly face time pressure, DoorDash is proud to help give some time back through on-demand grocery delivery – whether it’s a full weekly shop or just for tonight’s dinner. Together, we’re making everyday shopping more convenient and accessible.”

Consumers can access nearly 10,000 items available on DoorDash on average per store from Empire’s family of brands, including fresh produce, pantry staples, household essentials, and pharmacy items. Grocery orders via DoorDash are delivered in under 60 minutes on average from order to drop-off in Canada’s largest five cities – helping time-pressed consumers manage busy schedules without compromising selection.*

“As digital grocery adoption continues to grow, partnerships with local commerce platforms like DoorDash allow us to extend the reach of our banners and better serve evolving consumer expectations,” said Mohit Grover, SVP of eCommerce at Empire Company Limited. “We’re providing customers with flexible, on-demand access to quality and value in more ways than ever before, while complementing our in-store experience.”

As part of the launch, DoorDash is collaborating with Sylvia Nguyen – the creator behind Nguyen Food Stall – known for sharing approachable Vietnamese-inspired recipes. She curated three practical weeknight recipes designed to help Canadians shop smarter and make the most of their grocery baskets. Each recipe can be prepared in an hour or less and uses overlapping ingredients across dishes to help households stretch their shopping dollars further while simplifying meal planning.

By showcasing how consumers can build a versatile basket across Empire’s family of brands, the collaboration reinforces the convenience and value of ordering groceries on-demand through DoorDash.

Consumers can click each recipe to build their basket on DoorDash and take advantage of a limited-time promotion. From April 27, 2026 to May 3, 2026, consumers can receive 30% off one order from their favourite grocery banner within Empire Company Limited’s family of brands on DoorDash using promo code at checkout.**

*Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

**Minimum order and maximum discounts vary by customer. Terms apply: https://bit.ly/4uHqOrp.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighbourhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

About Empire Company Limited

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $32 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 129,000 people.