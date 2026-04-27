Cerus Corporation Announces New, Four-Year Supply Agreement with French Blood Establishment for INTERCEPT Blood System

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today the signing of a new, four-year supply agreement with Établissement Français du Sang (EFS), the French Blood Establishment, for the INTERCEPT Blood System. The agreement covers the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma as well as the next generation, LED-based INT200 illumination device.

“We are proud to announce a new four-year supply agreement with the French Blood Establishment,” said Christian Boutemy, Cerus’ vice president of international commercial operations. “EFS has been a global leader in the adoption of pathogen inactivation technologies to help safeguard the blood supply and enhance patient safety. This agreement further underscores our shared, enduring commitment to ensuring safe transfusions for patients.”

The EFS distributes approximately 330,000 units of platelets annually across 13 regional centers in continental France and overseas territories. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets has been used in France since 2006, with broader nationwide adoption following a nationwide rollout in 2017. INTERCEPT is also used throughout French overseas territories, including La Réunion, Guadeloupe, and Martinique. Implementation in those island territories was driven by the need to maintain a safe platelet supply during outbreaks of chikungunya, dengue and Zika in these tropical regions.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. In the U.S., the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the U.S. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cerus, INTERCEPT, and the Cerus logo are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical statements contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Cerus’ products, prospects and expected results, including statements relating to: the expected benefits and performance of the INT200 illumination device; the potential for the INT200 to support geographic expansion and future growth of the INTERCEPT business; Cerus’ expectations regarding the transition of existing customers to the INT200 and the adoption of INTERCEPT in additional geographies; the expected duration, scope and impact of the supply agreement with Établissement Français du Sang; and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation: risks associated with the commercialization and market acceptance of, and customer demand for, the INTERCEPT Blood System, including the risks that Cerus may not (a) effectively commercialize the INT200, (b) realize meaningful revenue contribution from the INT200 in the near term or at all and/or (c) effectively expand its commercialization activities into additional geographies; risks associated with Cerus’ dependence on significant customers, including national blood services such as EFS, and the variability of customer purchasing patterns; risks related to the highly concentrated market for the INTERCEPT Blood System; risks associated with Cerus’ ability to maintain and grow customer relationships and renew or extend customer agreements; risks associated with macroeconomic developments, including ongoing military conflicts, new or increased tariffs, escalating trade tensions, inflation, rising interest rates and foreign exchange volatility and the resulting global economic and financial disruptions; risks related to Cerus’ ability to maintain an effective, secure manufacturing supply chain, including the risks that (a) Cerus’ supply chain could be negatively impacted as a result of macroeconomic developments, (b) Cerus’ manufacturers could be unable to comply with extensive regulatory agency requirements, and (c) Cerus may be unable to maintain its supply agreements with its third-party suppliers; risks related to regulatory review and approval processes, including the risk that Cerus may be unable to obtain and maintain requisite in-country regulatory approvals necessary to commercialize the INT200 in a timely manner or at all; risks related to product safety; risks related to Cerus’ ability to demonstrate to the transfusion medicine community and other healthcare constituencies that pathogen reduction and the INTERCEPT Blood System are safe, effective and economical; risks associated with Cerus’ need for additional funding; risks associated with the impact of legislative or regulatory healthcare reforms that may make it more difficult and costly for Cerus to produce, market and distribute its products; as well as other risks detailed in Cerus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cerus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2026. Cerus disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.