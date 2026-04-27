KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2026-K179 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificate Series K-179

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to three classes of FREMF Series 2026-K179 mortgage pass-through certificates and three classes of Freddie-Mac structured pass-through certificates (SPCs), Series K-179. FREMF 2026-K179 is a $1.3 billion CMBS multi-borrower transaction. Freddie Mac will guarantee five classes of certificates issued in the underlying Series 2026-K179 securitization and will deposit the guaranteed underlying certificates into a separate trust that will issue the SPCs.

The underlying transaction is collateralized by 37 fixed-rate multifamily mortgage loans. The loans have principal balances that range from $6.0 million to $140.1 million. The largest loan in the pool, Centerpointe II Apartment Homes (10.6%), has an in-trust principal balance of $140.1 million and is secured by a mid-rise multifamily complex located in Irvine, California. The five largest loans represent 32.9% of the cut-off date balance and also include Viva Lakeshore (6.4%), Harbor Village At The Commons (5.8%), Bridge At The Blockyard (5.1%), and Villas Antonio Apartment Homes (5.0%). The assets are located in 22 states and Washington D.C., with the three largest concentrations in California (16.2%), Texas (8.4%), and New Jersey (8.1%).

KBRA’s analysis of the underlying transaction incorporated our CMBS Multi-Borrower rating process that begins with our analysts’ evaluation of the underlying collateral properties’ financial and operating performance, which is used to determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. KBRA’s weighted average KNCF for the portfolio is 3.9% less than the issuer’s NCF. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive individual property values that, on an aggregate basis, were 39.6% less than third-party appraisal values. The weighted average KBRA capitalization rate for the transaction is 8.27%. The KBRA credit model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss-given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan, which are then used to assign our credit ratings.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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