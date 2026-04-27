AECOM awarded USACE Baltimore District contract to deliver environmental services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected for a multiple-award environmental services contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District. This contract vehicle enables AECOM to deliver innovative environmental remediation solutions that tackle complex cleanup challenges, with a particular focus on reducing hazardous contaminants through site mitigation and remediation services, while supporting USACE and its customers in safeguarding communities and ecosystems.

“For more than 40 years, AECOM has proudly partnered with the USACE Baltimore District to advance environmental cleanup initiatives that protect communities and restore ecosystems,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s Environment business. “Through the expertise of our scientists, engineers, and environmental specialists, we are committed to delivering sustainable, science-driven solutions that address our clients’ challenges.”

The contract covers a wide range of environmental remediation services in support of military and civilian programs, and may cover locations across the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. AECOM’s selection exemplifies the Company’s industry-leading PFAS practice and its ability to integrate a diverse range of technical expertise to support complex environmental projects — from biologists and ecologists working to rehabilitate damaged habitats, to chemical engineers designing innovative in-situ remedies for subsurface contamination, to health physicists addressing safe management of radiological materials.

“Through this award, AECOM will support USACE in advancing remediation and resilience efforts that confront today’s evolving environmental challenges and protect communities nationwide,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business. “AECOM will leverage advanced technologies like predictive modeling and data collection tools that expedite field analysis and improve data quality to help deliver solutions that not only meet regulatory requirements but also promote long-term ecosystem restoration and prepare sites for future redevelopment.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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