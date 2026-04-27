FINEOS and Opifiny Partner to Modernize Medical Information Workflows for Claims and Absence Management Across North America

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINEOS Corporation (ASX: FCL), a leading provider of core systems for life, accident, health, and employee benefits insurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Opifiny Corp., a cloud-based platform that digitizes and streamlines medical information collection for underwriting, disability, and absence management. The partnership expands the FINEOS Partner Hub ecosystem and supports more connected claims and absence workflows across North America.

Together, the two companies will extend FINEOS’ growing employee benefits ecosystem, helping insurers, employers, healthcare providers, and claimants benefit from faster, more connected medical information workflows across North America.

This integration enables medical information collected through Opifiny to flow directly into FINEOS claims and absence processes, reducing manual handling and delays associated with traditional medical information requests, including attending physician statements (APS) and patient charts. The result is shorter claim cycle times, improved data accuracy, and more consistent decision-making, delivering measurable operational benefits for insurers and a faster, more transparent experience for their customers at critical moments. At the same time, healthcare providers benefit from a reduced administrative burden.

“Partnering with Opifiny strengthens our ability to deliver practical, measurable outcomes for insurers and the people they serve,” said Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS. “By connecting APS data directly into FINEOS AdminSuite, we are helping clients reduce claim cycle time, improve data quality, and streamline claims and absence management processes across the full lifecycle, particularly supporting our continued growth and innovation, and ultimately driving better outcomes for individuals when they need protection most.”

“This partnership is about improving how medical information moves across the entire claims and absence ecosystem,” said Gabriel Tick, CEO of Opifiny. “Insurers need faster access to better data, but healthcare providers also need a better alternative to manual processes. Together with FINEOS, we will help carriers accelerate decisions while significantly reducing administrative burden for HCPs and creating a more connected experience for claimants, employers, and providers.”

The partnership will support insurers across North America, where demand continues to grow for integrated solutions that improve operational performance and customer experience in life, accident, health, and employee benefits.

Aligned with the FINEOS vision of a world where protection from illness, injury, and loss is accessible to everyone, this collaboration helps insurers support individuals more effectively through faster decisions, clearer communication, and more reliable outcomes during times of need.

For North American carriers, the partnership delivers value in three key areas:

Better clinical and claim outcomes

Faster access to medical information, helping reduce cycle times in underwriting, disability, and absence workflows.

More structured and actionable data to support stronger, more consistent decision-making.

Better engagement with healthcare providers through more efficient request and response workflows.

Lower administrative burden and cost

Reduced manual follow-up, rework, and paper-based processing through connected workflows between health care providers and claims systems.

Easier interoperability between platforms, helping carriers modernize and eliminate fragmented processes across their operations.

Better experiences for plan members, patient support teams, and healthcare providers

Faster claim progression and shorter claim durations for employees and claimants.

Greater transparency and fewer delays throughout the medical information collection process.

Significantly reduced paperwork and administrative burden for healthcare providers, making it easier for them to participate efficiently.

This partnership reflects FINEOS’ continued focus on delivering a connected ecosystem that improves outcomes for insurers and their customers.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is the leading provider of core systems for employee benefits in the global life, accident, and health insurance industry, with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., 2 of the top 6 carriers in Canada, as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. The FINEOS Platform products include FINEOS AdminSuite, the leading industry, quote-to-claim, purpose-built, customer-centric product suite that enables group, voluntary and individual life, accident and health carriers to retire their outdated legacy systems. FINEOS Absence is the world’s leading core system designed and built to support regulatory compliance for leave and absence for the US employment market. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

About Opifiny Corp.

Opifiny is a cloud-based platform that digitizes and streamlines the collection of medical information for underwriting, disability, and absence management. By replacing manual workflows with targeted digital processes, Opifiny helps insurers reduce turnaround times, improve the quality and actionability of medical data, lower administrative friction, and make faster decisions. At the same time, Opifiny significantly reduces paperwork and administrative burden for healthcare providers, making it easier for them to respond efficiently to medical information requests. Trusted by leading insurers in North America, Opifiny supports a more connected and transparent experience for insurers, employers, healthcare providers, and claimants.