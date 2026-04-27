The Standard and Ignite Partners Announce Launch of Thrive Plus Fixed Indexed Annuity

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) and Ignite Partners today announced the launch of Thrive Plus Fixed Indexed Annuity (FIA). This next-generation accumulation-focused FIA is designed to help people pre- and post-retirement accumulate more wealth, protect what matters and plan confidently for the future.

“This collaboration demonstrates both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and financial empowerment," said Alan Assner, vice president and head of Individual Annuities at The Standard. Share

The launch represents a strategic collaboration between The Standard — a financially strong and highly rated carrier with more than a century of stability — and Ignite Partners — a leading industry innovator known for developing and distributing differentiated, high‑demand annuity solutions.

“This is a significant milestone for both The Standard and Ignite Partners,” said Alan Assner, vice president and head of Individual Annuities at The Standard. “This collaboration demonstrates both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and financial empowerment. We’re thrilled to partner with Ignite on this solution that addresses the real-world challenges retirees face.”

Purpose-built FIA for today’s market

Thrive Plus is engineered to address today’s dominant challenges in retirement planning: market volatility, tax efficiency and legacy planning. Unlike traditional FIAs that force compromises with accumulation, access and guarantees, Thrive Plus integrates all three in one solution.

Key product highlights include:

Accumulation potential and optional bonus

The FIA offers multiple indexed crediting strategies — including popular indices with cap, guaranteed cap, participation and trigger rate options, volatility-controlled strategies and a fixed account — designed to deliver competitive long-term growth. This innovative FIA is available in seven-year and 10-year surrender periods, with an optional 12% bonus on the 10-year version for clients seeking an upfront premium enhancement.

Strategic legacy planning

For clients focused on legacy planning, the optional Enhanced Death Benefit rider features a guaranteed 6% annually compounded growth on the death benefit, designed to provide beneficiaries with more than the contract’s account value at death.

Industry-leading liquidity

Clients may access up to 15% of account value starting on day one, plus surrender charge-free liquidity for terminal illness, nursing home confinement and qualifying medical conditions.

“Thrive Plus represents what today’s retirement planners are asking for — powerful growth potential, meaningful liquidity and thoughtful legacy planning,” said Matthew J. Murphy, head of business development and strategy at Ignite Partners. “Partnering with The Standard allows us to bring this product to market through our dynamic distribution platform.”

Collaboration pairs financial strength with industry expertise

As of April 2026, The Standard is rated A by AM Best. The Standard has more than a century of financial strength and stability. The company has maintained an “A” or higher rating from AM Best every year since 1928, making it one of only a handful of insurers with such a long-standing record of financial strength.

Ignite Partners serves as the sole distributor of Thrive Plus, maximizing its Independent Marketing Organization consortium model to deliver curated products, premium service and go-to-market expertise for financial professionals nationwide.

About The Standard

Established in 1906, The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. We are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individual customers. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, voluntary and supplemental benefits, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individual customers. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Insurance products are offered by Standard Insurance Company of Portland, Oregon, in all states except New York. Product features and availability vary by state and are solely the responsibility of Standard Insurance Company.

About Ignite Partners

Ignite Partners is a leading provider of bespoke insurance solutions for carriers and IMOs, specializing in customized annuity products, distribution, analysis and strategies for business growth. With expertise in annuities, competitive intelligence and risk management, Ignite collaborates with insurers to create innovative solutions that address evolving client needs and set the stage for long-term success. For more information, visit the Ignite Partners website.

Ignite Partners is not affiliated with The Standard or any of its subsidiaries.