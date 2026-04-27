Hitachi Digital Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Stripe to Transform Payment Infrastructure, Debuts Joint Industry Event

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hitachi Digital Services, the global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Stripe, the programmable financial services company, to deliver seamless, end-to-end payment solutions for enterprise organizations. The partnership initially focuses on the insurance industry, with plans to expand into retail and hospitality, and will be center stage during a joint insurance industry event later this month.

By partnering with Stripe, Hitachi Digital Services is transforming cumbersome payment capabilities to be intelligent dynamic assets—creating a frictionless process that improves conversion rates, reduces complexity, and enhances customer satisfaction. Share

The collaboration combines Hitachi Digital Services’ deep engineering expertise in enterprise-grade systems integration using AI with Stripe’s powerful payment infrastructure to address longstanding inefficiencies in how businesses secure, manage and integrate payments across customer journeys.

“Payments matter. They are a critical component to the customer experience and business health as a small improvement in process can yield significant value. Yet, payments are often treated as a final step in the customer journey,” said Rajashekar Busani, Chief Operations Officer, Hitachi Digital Services. “By partnering with Stripe, we’re transforming static, cumbersome payment capabilities to be intelligent dynamic assets—creating a seamless, frictionless process that improves conversion rates, reduces complexity, and enhances customer satisfaction.”

Simplifying a Complex Ecosystem

Traditionally, organizations manage multiple vendors for payment gateways, risk management, authorization, processing and reporting. This results in operational complexity and, often, fragmented customer experiences. Integration between numerous vendors creates vulnerabilities that can break a system, leave it susceptible to fraud or, minimally, create an unfriendly customer journey with limited payment choices.

Hitachi Digital Services and Stripe offer a unified solution that consolidates all the need-to-have functions into a single, streamlined infrastructure while still allowing organizations to deploy their CRM, PAS, and ERP systems of choice. This joint approach reduces the number of third-party relationships, improves reliability and security, allows for greater cost management, and delivers greater visibility and control over transactions.

Engineering-Led Innovation

A key partnership differentiator is the shared engineering heritage between the two companies. Unlike competitive industry collaborations, Hitachi Digital Services and Stripe emphasize building and integrating technology solutions end-to-end via modern, modular architectures that create scalable foundations for future innovations.

This approach is particularly relevant as industries undergo rapid transformation driven by increased digitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and emerging technologies such as AI-powered commerce. Organizations require modern payment infrastructure that supports traceability, security, and scalability—capabilities central to the joint offering.

While the initial focus is on insurance, the partnership is designed to scale into additional verticals including other financial services, hospitality, transportation and retail.

Joint Industry Event

Hitachi Digital Services and Stripe will host their first joint event on April 30, 2026, at Hitachi’s London office. The event brings together leaders from across the insurance and payments ecosystem including Stripe, Hitachi Digital Services, Visa, Mastercard, Hastings Direct, Markerstudy, and Cursor. Discussions will focus on helping insurance companies evolve payments from a basic operational function to a strategic digital asset as AI reshapes distribution, customer journeys, and the economics of the insurance industry overall.

“This event is an opportunity to bring together some of the most influential voices in payments and insurance to discuss the industry’s future. It also represents a major milestone in building a collaborative ecosystem around modern payment infrastructure,” said Stewart Reeder, Head of Insurance, Hitachi Digital Services. “Hyper-efficient payments systems hold untapped potential that we intend to help insurance leaders unlock.”

To register for the event, visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5165075/46B07051B92E5C217A7A5A16B15107A2.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group’s engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company’s website at www.hitachids.com.

About Stripe

Stripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power custom revenue models, and build a more profitable business.

Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe processes over $1.9 trillion of payments annually, equivalent to 1.6% of global GDP. Stripe users include all of the top AI companies, 90% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and 86% of the Forbes AI 50.

Through its scale and investments in R&D—particularly artificial intelligence and stablecoins—Stripe accelerates the utility of frontier technology in the global economy.