Guangdong Goods Go Global: Zhongshan Products in Malaysia Event Makes Its Debut Abroad

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 70 manufacturers from Zhongshan presented consumer goods and smart-manufacturing products in Kuala Lumpur this weekend as part of the first overseas edition of Guangdong’s “Goods Go Global” trade promotion programme.

Held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, the two-day event combined a business conference with an offline product exhibition aimed at helping companies from Zhongshan expand their presence in Southeast Asian markets.

The programme, titled “Zhongshan Premium Products, Trade Connecting Southeast Asia,” featured more than 300 products across categories including smart home appliances, lighting systems, hardware, household goods, industrial equipment and rehabilitation robotics.

Participating companies included major Chinese manufacturers such as TCL, Changhong and Vatti. Organisers said more than 20 firms conducted direct retail sales during the event, while around 30 companies focused on brand promotion and distributor outreach.

A dedicated exhibition zone branded “Intelligent Manufacturing Zhongshan” highlighted the city’s manufacturing capabilities, while additional displays introduced Zhongshan’s urban development, cultural heritage and tourism resources.

To support digital market entry, representatives from Shopee met participating firms to discuss onboarding procedures, platform policies and local distribution opportunities in Malaysia.

During the event, organisers also announced the launch of a new trade platform in Johor Bahru designed to provide Zhongshan companies with a permanent base for product display, sales and business matching in Malaysia.

Alongside product promotion, officials from Zhongshan presented the city’s investment environment and appointed members of the Malaysian business community as advisers for future cooperation projects.

According to organisers, the initiative is intended not only to support exports but also to encourage longer-term industrial partnerships between companies in Zhongshan and Southeast Asia.

Officials said the programme reflects a broader effort by manufacturing centres in southern China to diversify overseas market access amid growing competition in global trade.