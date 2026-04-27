WEBTOON Entertainment Partners With Genies to Expand Character-Driven Fan Experiences With Digital Avatars

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN), a global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Genies, the AI avatar technology company powering the next era of interactive digital identity, to develop character-driven chat and digital experiences.

Through the collaboration, participating creators will be able to extend their characters into interactive 3D formats using avatar and creator tools integrated into WEBTOON’s English platform. These experiences mark a new chapter for fans, who can now go beyond reading to chat and interact, uncover hidden lore by the Creators, and collect exclusive digital items, creating new ways to engage with the characters and story universes they love.

The partnership will kick off with a curated group of creator-approved flagship titles like The Greatest Estate Developer, The Knight Only Lives Today and My In-Laws are Obsessed with Me among others. Creators will work directly with WEBTOON and Genies to reimagine customizable 3D avatars that reflect their distinct artistic style and each character’s unique personality. Powered by Genies’ AI visual and embodiment layer tools, characters will come to life, expanding beyond the webcomic in ways that complement storytelling and express each creator’s artistic vision, while laying the foundation for future monetization opportunities.

This partnership is built to scale across WEBTOON's vast and continuously growing universe of creator-owned characters and franchises, making immersive fan experiences accessible across the full breadth of content on the platform. Genies' avatar creation tools and style adaptation capabilities are uniquely positioned to support that ambition, with the flexibility to honor the distinct artistic vision of each series. Whether a title is gritty and dark or lighthearted and stylized, the resulting avatar reflects the creative integrity that makes each WEBTOON series unique.

Through Genies' technology suite, the companies will also introduce interactive digital collectibles, designed to create new immersive opportunities for fans. The initial rollout will allow users to interact with their favorite characters for an experience that is personal and progressive: as fans read deeper into a series, they unlock collectible items, access expanded Creator-developed backstories via chat, and exclusive lore that rewards fans with a window into their favorite creator’s expanded universe. For WEBTOON's most passionate fans, it means the story doesn't end when the episode does.

“Creators are the foundation of everything we do at WEBTOON,” said Yongsoo Kim, President at WEBTOON Entertainment. “This partnership introduces new ways to extend their worlds beyond the page. For fans, it transforms how they experience the stories they love, with immersive new digital experiences that offer more of their favorite worlds and characters. Our approach is deliberately creator-first: participation is opt-in, and every character experience is built to reflect the integrity of the original work.”

“WEBTOON has built one of the most creator-driven communities in digital entertainment, where artists and storytellers shape worlds that fans deeply connect with," said Akash Nigam, CEO and Founder of Genies. “We’re excited to collaborate on tools that help WEBTOON creators expand how fans experience their stories, turning characters they love into interactive digital experiences while preserving creative authenticity.”

Genies recently announced collaborations with MLB Players Inc, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), King Records, and Sanrio.

As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has redefined digital storytelling and continues to evolve how creators can reach global audiences. By combining WEBTOON’s scale and creator community with Genies’ technology, the collaboration extends character-driven storytelling, giving Creators a new way to expand their franchises and offering fans a richer, more immersive way to live inside the stories that define their fandom.

Fans will be able to check out digital avatars starting this summer. Full details of product features and timing are in development. Further details will be shared in the coming months.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners have included Warner Bros. Animation, Discord, HYBE, and Duolingo, among many others.

With approximately 160 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.

About Genies

Genies is an AI avatar technology company powering the visual and embodiment layer for AI. Through the Genies SDK, their proprietary avatar framework brings AI to life as fully realized AI personas that look, think, behave, and play like living identities. Genies powers AI companion, NPC, and agent use cases across enterprise, consumer, creator, entertainment, and gaming. Genies has raised $200M from Silver Lake, BOND, and Bob Iger. Genies is built on the belief that every website, app, game, brand, and human will have an AI persona.