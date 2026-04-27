Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Hunter Point Capital Form Long-Term Strategic Partnership

TOKYO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (“SMTB”), Japan’s largest trust bank, and Hunter Point Capital (“HPC”), an independent investment firm providing strategic capital and partnership solutions to alternative asset managers, today announced the formation of a long-term strategic partnership, reflecting the firms’ shared commitment to expanding access to alternative investment solutions in Japan.

Through this platform collaboration, Japanese investors will be provided the opportunity to gain exposure to owning stakes in a portfolio of high-quality, category-leading alternative asset managers. SMTB will strengthen its engagement with HPC’s global network of general partners and institutional investors, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver differentiated investment solutions to clients in Japan and beyond. With HPC’s support, SMTB also intends to explore the development of a Japan-focused GP stakes strategy aimed at capturing the expanding universe of independent asset managers in Japan and meeting the region’s growing demand for private market solutions.

“SMTB is one of Japan’s most respected financial institutions, with a long-term orientation and deep client relationships that strongly align with our approach. We are excited to work together to scale our platform further and, through our partnerships with leading alternative investment managers, to deliver thoughtfully curated private markets exposure to Japanese investors. We are also excited to work with SMTB to help develop the long-term growth and institutionalization of Japan's alternative investment management industry,” said Avi Kalichstein, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Hunter Point Capital.

Futoshi Itani, Representative Director and Deputy President of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank added, “There is growing demand among our clients for access to private markets, and we believe HPC’s platform of flexible capital solutions offers innovative opportunities for the institutions we serve. As we continue to enhance our capabilities and serve our clients, this collaboration provides invaluable exposure to HPC’s domain expertise in private markets and access to a leading group of business builders who can help our private markets offerings scale meaningfully in Japan.”

As part of the transaction, SMTB has made a minority equity investment in HPC.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital is a leading independent investment firm providing capital solutions to alternative asset managers that are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe. Hunter Point Capital believes that being a strategic partner for growth to investment managers makes it a preferred choice for successful and promising GPs seeking tailored capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.hunterpointcapital.com.