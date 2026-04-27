Scienaptic AI Integrates with Temenos to Accelerate Smarter Lending for US Credit Unions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading provider of AI-powered credit decisioning, announced an integration with Temenos, a global leader in banking technology. Credit unions using the Temenos’ Loan Origination Solution (LOS) can now access Scienaptic's AI-driven decisioning directly within their existing loan origination workflows, enabling faster decisions, deeper insights, and more inclusive lending.

Temenos has over 950 core banking and 600 digital banking customers globally. The integration brings Scienaptic AI’s decisioning signals natively into the Temenos environment, streamlining implementation for credit unions. Scienaptic has already deployed its platform at several credit unions using Temenos’ LOS, with results showing measurable improvements in approval rates and decision speed.

"At Credit Union of Colorado, we are always looking for ways to improve our members' experience and access to credit," said Chad Wilcox, SVP of Lending at Credit Union of Colorado. "The combination of Temenos and Scienaptic allows us to respond faster, lend more confidently, and provide greater financial access to those who need it most."

"Temenos is committed to helping financial institutions deliver better outcomes for their customers," said Rodrigo Silva, President – Americas, Temenos. "This integration with Scienaptic AI brings powerful intelligence into the credit decisioning process, empowering institutions in the US to lend with greater confidence, speed, and inclusivity."

"Credit unions have always wanted to say yes to more members. They just needed the data and decisioning to do it confidently," said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. "This integration puts that capability directly inside the Temenos workflow. No rip and replace. No long implementation. Just better decisions, faster."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI was founded in 2014, built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk. Scienaptic's latest innovation, iCUE (Intelligent Credit Underwriting Experience), integrates large language models and agentic AI into the credit decisioning platform, combining predictive intelligence with conversational capability to put humans back at the center of lending.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI- driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 17 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of 'people helping people'. The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency.

Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.