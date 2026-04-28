Intel and FPT collaborate to advance AI-driven autonomous factories with digital manufacturing platforms

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT and Intel, a global leader in semiconductor and AI technologies, announced a strategic relationship to deliver an end-to-end AI-driven factory optimization solution. Powered by AI, simulation, and digital manufacturing technologies, the collaboration aims to reduce bottlenecks, accelerate decision-making and improve downtime recovery, facilitating the sector’s transition towards AI-driven, autonomous operations.

Powered by AI, simulation, and digital manufacturing technologies, the collaboration aims to reduce bottlenecks, accelerate decision-making and improve downtime recovery, facilitating the sector’s transition towards AI-driven, autonomous operations. Share

As manufacturers increasingly face complex, data-intensive operations, many still struggle to predict disruptions, optimize production flows, and fully leverage real-time data. This relationship addresses these challenges by enabling closed-loop factory intelligence—where simulation, real-time data, and AI continuously optimize performance.

The collaboration brings together Intel’s high-speed simulation and digital twin technology with FPT’s data platforms and system integration expertise. Intel® Automated Factory Solutions (AFS)—including Intel® Factory Pathfinder and Intel® Factory Recon—allow manufacturers to gain a dynamic, end-to-end view of factory operations. FPT complements these capabilities with its digital manufacturing platforms, FleziOps (MOM+), FleziQMS (Quality Management Suite), and FleziUDP (Unified Data Platform), which integrate data across MES, ERP, and shop-floor systems to create a unified operational data layer. This foundation enables seamless deployment of Intel’s AI-driven optimization tools within live production environments.

Together, the solution allows manufacturers to:

Run thousands of AI-driven simulations to identify optimal production strategies

Detect and resolve bottlenecks before they impact production

Improve scheduling and material flow across complex production lines

Visualize and analyze factory operations through real-time digital twins

Paul Schneider, Principal Engineer and Director at Intel Corporation, said: “Manufacturing is one of the most complex environments in the world, and optimizing it requires more than isolated tools; it requires a connected, intelligent system. By collaborating with FPT, we’re able to extend the reach of Intel’s factory optimization technologies and help manufacturers operationalize AI-driven insights at scale.”

“Manufacturing has reached a turning point where AI is not just augmenting operations but actively orchestrating them. At FPT, we see a growing demand for smarter, more adaptive manufacturing systems that can respond to real-time conditions,” added Hoan Nguyen, FPT Software SEVP and FPT Americas CEO, FPT Corporation. “By combining Intel’s expertise with our AI-first solutions and global delivery capability, we are helping manufacturers achieve new levels of operational agility and efficiency.”

FPT has deployed digital transformation projects to more than 150 companies in manufacturing to convert production lines into smart factories with enhanced supply chain resilience. This expertise is backed by end-to-end AI-enabled solutions delivered by an AI-augmented workforce of over 25,000 globally certified engineers. Through its global delivery model across more than 30 countries and territories, FPT enables companies to scale these outcomes across their operations worldwide, thereby enhancing time to value and cost efficiency.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.